The Young and the Restless recap (June 30, 2025): Diane doubts Kyle’s plan as Cane fears for his life

On the train, Lily got angry at Amanda for hiding Cane’s return. Amanda said she was trying to respect Cane’s wishes, but Lily didn’t trust his motives. When Cane claimed someone might try to kill him, Devon and Chance debated whether it was true or just another lie.

Elsewhere, Audra and Damian met in the maze and questioned each other’s intentions. Sally and Billy argued about their future, with Sally demanding a contract to protect her position. The episode was full of secrets, schemes, and rising tensions.

Diane's concerns and Kyle’s risky strategy

Diane on The Young and the Restless became suspicious when Jack suddenly left and only left a vague note. She told Kyle she was worried, not just about Jack, but also about Audra getting close to him while working with Victor. Diane warned Kyle he was being used, but he said he already knew and was keeping Audra close on purpose. Still, Diane wasn’t sure he could handle it.

Lily confronts Amanda over Cane

On the train on The Young and the Restless, Lily got upset with Amanda for hiding Cane’s return. Amanda said she was following Cane’s wishes and tried to handle things carefully. She admitted Cane wanted to get back together, but Lily wasn’t interested. She accused Cane of using tricks like his father and made it clear she felt betrayed and done with him.

Sparks and suspicion

In the maze on The Young and the Restless, Audra ran into Damian, who was trying to get a signal. They talked about Lily and Amy, and Audra hinted that Damian liked Lily. He denied it and asked about her past with Kyle. Audra played it down, but Damian didn’t fully trust her, especially when she gave vague answers about being loyal to Nate. He decided to keep an eye on her.

Cane’s paranoia spreads

By the pool, Devon and Abby talked about the Cane situation. Chance joined them and said Cane believed someone on the trip wanted to kill him. When Lily heard, she thought it was just another one of Cane’s tricks. She said she no longer loved or respected him. Devon wasn’t sure if Cane was really scared or just trying to get attention.

Amanda holds down Cane’s fort

While Cane left for Genoa City without warning, Amanda stayed behind to manage things. She watched the guests through video feeds and got a message from Cane saying he’d be gone for two days. He asked her to keep everyone busy and calm. Amanda stayed professional, but the pressure of covering for Cane started to build.

Sally demands security from Billy

In their private train car, Sally got frustrated with Billy for not focusing on Abbott Communications. She feared he’d leave her behind if he helped Cane take over Chancellor. Billy said he’d stick around, but Sally wasn’t convinced. She demanded a written deal giving her control if he succeeded. When Billy asked if she was serious, Sally said she definitely was.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

