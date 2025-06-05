I was disappointed that The Young and the Restless let Aristotle Dumas become a buzzword instead of a real threat

For months, The Young and the Restless has teased us with the name "Aristotle Dumas," as though he were about to make a lasting impression on Genoa City. I won't pretend that I didn't think the hype was real.

He was portrayed to us as a game-changer, a crafty businessman with connections, influence, and a plan that could topple Chancellor-Winters, destroy Newman Enterprises, and put characters like Devon, Lily, and Victor in a difficult situation.

The build-up was gradual and methodical. The authors added a sinister undertone to the story by using whispers, threatening phone calls, black-and-gold invitations, and even references to Friday the 13th.

This elusive figure seemed to frighten, perplex, or intrigue everyone in town. Everything suggested something significant.

What did we get instead, though? A lot of buildup for minimal reward. Aristotle Dumas has become a glorified name-drop. He is a mystery figure who now seems less like an antagonist and more like a plot device. To be honest, I'm disappointed.

Mirrors, smoke, and lost chance on The Young and the Restless

Let's face it, this story could have gone in a lot of different directions. Aristotle may have been someone we already knew, according to early hints. Cane Ashby? Fans conjectured wildly. In disguise, Tucker McCall? Amanda's resentful ex-boyfriend looking for retribution?

Some even speculated that Adam and he might have a secret past, particularly after Adam expressed his belief that the Nice party was a ruse.

A juicy sense of anticipation was produced by all of this. However, it appears that The Young and the Restless is currently unsure of how to handle this character, or worse, they never had a comprehensive plan in the first place.

Even Damian's termination seemed like an odd diversion that ended in nothing. We should have witnessed strategic manoeuvres, high-stakes manipulation, or at the very least, a face-to-face encounter with one of the key players if Aristotle was the genius we were promised.

His only true "move" has been to scare people off-screen and send out invitations. And then dismissing Damian without cause through an assistant? That is lazy storytelling, not a puppet master's power play on The Young and the Restless.

A danger that didn't exist on The Young and the Restless

The next great villain in The Young and the Restless might have been Aristotle Dumas. He had the arrangement. He was mysterious. He could compete with Victor Newman and could start a corporate conflict that would attract the Abbotts, Newmans, and Winters.

Rather, he has turned into the person that everyone talks about but nobody sees or challenges. It's all "Aristotle said this" or "Aristotle might do that." And truthfully? That is insufficient.

The show missed out on what could have been a really interesting storyline by making him into a catchphrase, a moniker designed to arouse suspicion without producing any tangible outcomes.

Even the highly anticipated party in France has begun to seem like a trap that we may not even want to set. There must be some sort of explosion if we are going to spend this much screen time creating tension around a character. There is currently no fire, just smoke.

I understand that soap operas occasionally take a long-term approach. I've seen this show long enough to understand that explosive payoffs can result from slow burns.

It doesn't feel like a slow burn, though. It has the feel of a stall. And all of this buildup will have been in vain if we don't get a reveal soon, if this character stays a name without a face, a shadow without a purpose.

The Young and the Restless still has time to change its direction. However, time is running out. Aristotle Dumas must become a genuine threat or simply stop wasting our time and fade out.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

