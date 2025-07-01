I firmly believe Cane’s revenge plot could destroy two families on The Young and the Restless—and I can’t look away

It's difficult to watch Cane Ashby worm his way back into Genoa City, and even more so into Lily's life, on The Young and the Restless. This situation no longer seems to be about love or redemption. It feels more like revenge masquerading as romance, and it appears to be heading toward trouble for two families that have only just begun to find stability.

Cane has made it clear he wants two things: Chancellor Industries and Lily. And he does not intend to earn them back the right way. What started as a mysterious reappearance in Nice has now devolved into a plot that reeks of manipulation and deceit.

Cane's decision to call Chance, not the French authorities, about a possible attempt on his life was off from the start. Now it's apparent, it's a setup. Cane is inventing a threat on his life to frame Damian on The Young and the Restless.

And why Damian? Because he stands in the way of Cane's professional and personal pursuits. Cane is aware that Damian was stalking him for the Winters family, and he notices Damian ingratiating himself with Lily, which gradually makes him uneasy and concerned.

By planting the knife in the same train car where Damian traveled and ensuring he had contact with it, Cane planned on leaving fingerprints. If (or when) that knife becomes the weapon in an "attempted" stabbing, Damian will arguably be at the scene of the crime, making him the clear suspect. It’s a horrific, calculated decision.

Two families are in trouble on The Young and the Restless

The damage will not stop with Damian. If Cane's plan unfolds as he imagined, the consequences will reach far beyond his rival's future. Damian is closely connected to Nate and Amy, who have just started their life together.

Nate seems to have hit his stride after years of drifting, and now they seem poised to have a family together. If Damian gets arrested, it could devastate them. They'd lose the person they considered family, but it also would expose the faults that the Winters family has been desperately trying to put behind them.

Let's not forget Lily and her children. Cane has already disappointed them too many times. A staged attack and a false accusation may push Damian out of the picture for a while. However, the truth holds a propensity to find its way to the surface, especially in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless.

When Lily will eventually find out Cane has manipulated the situation to eliminate competition, there will be no hope for reconciliation. Additionally, if Cane did get intel from Holden, who was supposedly friends with Damian, then he has also destroyed that relationship and forged a wedge between them to boot.

There are no heroes in this story, only collateral damage, and perhaps that's what makes it fascinating. Cane isn't truly making reckless mistakes; he is making calculated decisions.

He is attempting to isolate Lily, discredit Damian once again, and solidify the power he has wrested. He is playing the long game and is willing to bring everyone down with him, with the idea that he will prevail.

I can't help but watch The Young and the Restless with both excitement and dread. I want to believe Cane isn't going to do something beyond redemptive, but given how things are going, I suppose he could burn every last bridge and make an irreversible mistake.

The saddest part of all of this is that he may take down two families, and no one will even realize just how far Cane was willing to go until it is too late on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

