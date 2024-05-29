Why is The Young and the Restless fame Courtney Hope absent from social media? Actor explains

Lately, The Young and the Restless fans have been wondering where Courtney Hope, who plays the feisty Sally Spectra, has been. People were starting to worry because Hope, who's usually quite active on social media, hasn't updated much of late. However, her absence isn't permanent and is due to her shifting priorities.

Courtney Hope confirmed that she is not stepping away from her role on The Young and the Restless, as per Soaps.com. She's just shifting things around and still working on the role of Sally Spectra. She's just stepping back from social media to focus on her career and figure out her next moves in life.

On May 26, 2024, the actress took to Instagram to share why she's been MIA, sharing about her personal growth and career goals. The post gave a glimpse into her life and what's in store for her character on the show.

Courtney Hope takes a social media break to focus on mental health

The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope has been pretty low-key on social media lately. However, she recently posted on Instagram to let everyone know she just needed a little break from the online world. She shared:

"I haven’t been posting as much, because a lot of people have asked me where I’ve been on social media. We each go through different seasons of our lives, and this season for me has been a lot about head down, nose to the grindstone working and really nourishing the relationships around me and with myself."

Hope decided to only spend 15 minutes a day on social media. She's been taking some time to reflect and spend less time online, which has helped her concentrate on her mental health, connections with others, and what she wants to achieve in the future.

She also said that she's been digging deep into her life lately, trying to figure out who she wants to be, what she wants out of life, and how she can make it happen.

Balancing The Young and the Restless and comparing oneself

Even though Courtney Hope isn't as active on social media, she's still fully dedicated to her role on The Young and the Restless. She wants to make sure she's taking care of herself while she's at it. She wrote:

"This is my working season. Head down, I’m a part of a lot of different things. A lot of deadlines are coming up. And also really looking at the things in my own life that I’ve been neglecting because of all of my work."

The Young and the Restless actress gets that it's tough always comparing yourself to others, especially on social media. She said there's a point where feeling inspired and motivated turns into feeling down. By taking a step back, she's managed to see things more clearly and focus on what counts.

Right now, she's happy with the way things are and is thankful for her life and the people in it. She told her fans not to worry, saying she's looking forward to the upcoming season of posting and sharing good news.

Future of Sally Spectra on The Young and the Restless: What fans can expect?

As Courtney Hope takes some time to reflect, viewers of The Young and the Restless are busy guessing what's next for Sally Spectra on the show.

With her relationship drama and business endeavors causing a stir, viewers are eager to see how things will play out with Hope. The producers have teased that Sally will probably be making a power move, assuring fans that her story is far from finished.

Catch up on all the drama of The Young and the Restless on CBS on weekdays, or by streaming episodes on CBS All Access and Paramount+.