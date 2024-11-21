“Worst decision!” General Hospital fans unhappy with Sam naming Drew as legal guardian for Danny and Scout

Jason Morgan and Drew Quartermaine are set to be at loggerheads with each other on General Hospital. In the aftermath of Sam McCall's death, the character's will has stoked a plot that might be difficult to resolve amicably.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for General Hospital, and contains elements that might be speculative.

In a reading of Sam's will, it was revealed to Jason by Alexis Davis that Sam left custody of her children to Drew Quartermaine. This included Jason's son Danny. Many fans of the soap took to social media to voice their opinions about this new plot line:

A fan's opinion about the storyline with Jason, Drew, and Danny (via General Hospital / Facebook)

Fans pointed out that Sam's will had probably not been changed since the time that Jason was presumed dead in Port Charles, and the new circumstance must be reflected in the custody arrangements. Many also mentioned that Dante could be considered an alternative too, being most recently engaged to Sam:

Trending

Comments discussing Jason and Dante's role in bringing up Sam's children (via General Hospital / Facebook)

A few netizens jumped to Jason's side, claiming that he should have custody of Danny at the very least, being his biological father:

Fans defending Jason and Danny's bond (via General Hospital / Facebook)

However, many users also took a neutral standpoint on the issue, suggesting that the choice should be given to Danny to give him a chance of whom he might want to live with:

Fan comments hoping that Danny might be the one to make the final choice (via General Hospital / Facebook)

What did Sam decide in her will on General Hospital? Storyline explored

Jason Morgan in a still from the soap (via @generalhospitalabc / Instagram)

Port Charles is experiencing a heavy and drama-filled aftermath of Sam McCall's death. After the reveal that the character was killed due to a drug overdose that caused her heart failure, Sam's loved ones might be facing another battle soon.

Jason and Drew shall be seen at loggerheads in the upcoming storyline, fighting for custody of Sam's son, Danny. In her will, Sam specified that Drew would take custody upon her death. However, the will was drafted by Sam at a time when Jason had been presumed dead while off on a mission. Jason's argument remains that he is still Danny's biological father, and wants to provide a stable home for his son.

Alexis Davis discussed the will with Drew and Jason, resulting in Jason's agitation. He insisted that Danny belonged to him. Meanwhile, Alexis and Drew tried to convince him to respect Sam's last wishes, making the communication gap between the two parties deeper. Alexis asked Jason and Drew to keep their own intentions and motivations aside and focus on what might be best for Sam's children and their protection.

However, it is still possible that Jason might decide to contest the will in court. In this case, Drew and Jason could be facing a massive custody battle with Danny's legal parentage on the line. It remains to be seen how the soap and showrunners explore this angle of Sam's death.

Also read: “He's blaming the wrong person”- General Hospital fans accuse Danny of blaming Lucas wrongly for Sam’s death

Audiences can watch the soap airing on the ABC Channel. New episodes are released on all weekdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback