“He's blaming the wrong person”- General Hospital fans accuse Danny of blaming Lucas wrongly for Sam’s death

The recent storyline of the ABC soap opera General Hospital has left its fans and the residents of Port Charles grappling with the demise of the show’s beloved character Sam McCall. It’s been over a week since the show lost Sam, and the episode aired on Monday, November 18, 2024, witnessed the emotional farewell of Sam with her funeral at the church.

Danny mourning over his mother’s loss, saw his uncle and Sam’s brother Lucas visiting the church, following which, the kid lashed out at him. Danny asked him to leave the place as he blamed Lucas for Sam’s death.

A clip of the episode shared by General Hospital on their official Facebook account garnered comments from the fans, highlighting Danny’s wrong allegations.

“He needs to chill he's blaming the wrong person,” wrote a fan.

While some fans strictly opposed the kid’s behavior, others understood the grieving state of Danny.

General Hospital: Danny lashed out at Lucas

In a heart-wrenching scene during Sam McCall's funeral on General Hospital, tensions reached a boiling point when Danny lashed out at Lucas in the church. As Danny walked up to his mom's coffin, he put a drawing from Scout, an emotional tribute to their shared loss. But then, Danny saw Lucas coming into the church and got mad.

Danny shouted at Lucas, "You’re not allowed to be here. You’re the one who let my mother die!" Danny's accusations upset Lucas, and while being unable to handle the situation, the latter ran out of the church, leaving everyone feeling shocked and sad.

Lucas’s presence at the funeral had been a controversial issue even before Danny’s outburst. As Sam’s surgeon, Lucas felt guilty, believing he made a mistake that caused her death. Maxie had tried to comfort him, reminding him that Sam had insisted he do the surgery. But despite her efforts, Lucas still felt responsible.

Other highlights of the General Hospital episode aired on November 18, 2024

The episode showcased deep emotional moments of various Port Charles residents as they dealt with Sam’s tragic death.

In a touching moment, Maxie looked at the yellow flowers she picked for Sam's funeral and thought about how the color made her remember a dress Sam once wore. Lucas came in during this time and felt guilty about the surgery that led to Sam's death. Maxie told him to stop feeling bad because Sam trusted him completely.

At the same time, Alexis was seen having a hard time with her grief and accidentally broke a bracelet Sam had given her. Even though she was upset, she managed to get her daughters, Molly and Kristina, to go to the funeral.

On the other hand, a tense interaction occurred when Alexis talked to Ric outside their house after realizing she had forgotten Molly's birthday. Ric's words made it clear that Alexis needed to pay attention to her living daughter while she was still mourning for Sam.

At the church, Drew promised Scout that he would always be there for her, even though he was also dealing with his own sadness and a fight with Jason. Nina helped Drew with his wounds, but she still wondered if the fight was just about a kiss with Willow. She wasn't sure if Drew was telling her the whole truth.

Meanwhile, Dante grappled with his grief over losing Sam. He talked to Cody about how Sam had kept their family together. Cody reminded Dante that the love of his children could help him move forward, providing a glimmer of hope amid the despair.

The episode of General Hospital ended with Lucky thinking about going back to Africa for a job with WSB. When he talked to Elizabeth, she reminded him how his choices would affect Aiden. This made Lucky unsure about his next step.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

