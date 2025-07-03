“Yeah, no, pass. Hard pass” — General Hospital fame Bryce Durfee recalls how his wife almost rejected him before their lasting romance began

Bryce Durfee, the actor who plays WSB Agent Vaughn on General Hospital, recently revealed how his real-life romance with wife Amber Rood Durfee nearly didn't occur. Talking to Soap Opera Digest, the actor explained how their relationship, now more than a decade old, started as a social media link – and an initial refusal due to Durfee's young age and profession.

Ad

“Yeah, no, pass. Hard pass,” Amber had said, as recalled by Bryce.

The couple has been married since September 2019. Meanwhile, they’ve been together for 12 years, according to Durfee, who described their journey in an interview published by Soap Opera Digest on July 2, 2025. Despite the lasting nature of their bond, the relationship had a rocky start.

General Hospital star Bryce's real love story

Ad

Trending

The two first discovered each other through a shared acquaintance – Durfee's friend, who had previously been Amber's roommate in Los Angeles. In the Soap Opera Digest interview, the General Hospital star explained:

"He and Amber had lived together in L.A. at one point; they were roommates. Then she left L.A. and went back to Vermont.''

She had left Los Angeles to go back to her native state. Meanwhile, Durfee had met this mutual friend at a Power Rangers casting call. The two then got close, and on a vacation to Lake Tahoe, they took a picture together that Durfee's friend subsequently shared on Instagram.

Ad

Amber had viewed the photo and commented, 'Oh my God, who is this guy?' Around the same time, Durfee had also complained to the mutual friend about his dating life in Los Angeles. The friend then put two and two together, says Durfee.

''Right around the same time she commented that, I was complaining to him about dating in L.A. And he was like, ‘Oh, light bulb, you two should meet! She’s amazing, you’re amazing. You’re both into nature and hiking and all that stuff,’" the actor said.

Ad

Despite the enthusiastic recommendation, Amber was hesitant; she had reservations about Durfee’s age and profession.

"She found out that I was 10 years younger and an actor and model, and she said, 'Yeah, no, pass. Hard pass,'" Durfee explained.

However, rather than being discouraged, Durfee continued to reach out to Amber on social media and message her until they eventually started a conversation.

Ad

General Hospital star Bryce's first in-person meeting with Amber

Ad

After three months of online communication, the two met in person. Amber was traveling to California with her brother for a snowboarding trip and planned a brief stop in Los Angeles.

“She said, 'I’m just gonna stop in L.A. on my way to Tahoe.’ She stopped at a rest area, washed her hair in the sink, and tried to, like, gussy up a little bit before meeting me. This was back in 2012,” the actor recalled.

Ad

Durfee also remembered the moment he met Amber’s brother during their first in-person encounter. As he prepared to greet Amber, he noticed her brother standing at a distance, watching him closely. Described by Durfee as a tall, muscular, and imposing figure, the brother’s presence was initially intimidating.

However, the tension quickly faded. Within an hour, Durfee and Amber’s brother had bonded and developed a friendly rapport — a turning point that helped solidify the beginning of the couple’s lasting relationship.

Ad

General Hospital star Bryce's shared life and interests with Amber

Ad

The two became engaged and wed in 2019. They now share their life on social media, such as through a joint TikTok channel and Instagram account. They mostly feature moments from their everyday life, including with their two rescue dogs.

"Both of our dogs are foster fails. One we rescued from South Korea, and our other is a street dog who they found running around, pregnant with eight puppies... We are not going to have kids, so those are our kids. They’re our life," Durfee explained to Soap Opera Digest.

Ad

Apart from his marriage, Bryce's on-screen love life is now a romantic plot with Josslyn Jacks, played by Eden McCoy; the fictional romance is keeping the viewers hooked to General Hospital's changing arc. Furthermore, the July 2 episode of the soap opera featured the characters' kiss.

Meanwhile, Durfee's real-life tale demonstrates how today's relationships can start unexpectedly — and how hesitation doesn't always equate to a closed door.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital streaming on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More