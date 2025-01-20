“You are so wrong”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans debate whether Dr. Li killed Tom Starr

The latest episodes and the recent preview of The Bold and the Beautiful have left fans with speculations that Dr. Li could be connected to the murder of Tom Starr. A post on The Bold and the Beautiful Facebook group lit a debate where fans argued over whether the silent doctor was indeed behind the unexpected murder.

This intense discussion was fueled by recent developments where Dr. Li conducted a paternity test using Tom Starr’s liver and blood samples, raising eyebrows and questions about her motives.

Fans are polarised as few believe Dr. Li is Tom’s murderer and accused her of showing suspicious behavior near the scene of the murder. In contrast, others argue that her meticulous actions, like performing the paternity test, don’t align with someone trying to cover up a murder.

The enraged debate is a testament to how the show’s engaging drama keeps its audience hooked.

“Ok Dr. Li Killed Tom Starr 💥⚡ There I said it ~ Tell me I’m wrong.”

A wrote one fan assuming that Dr.Lin killed Tom, sparking a huge wave of fan reactions across the comment section.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

A few fans agreed, pointing to Dr. Li's presence at the scene and her peculiar demeanor. They speculated that her actions after the murder were an attempt to ensure she killed the right person or to confirm details for her own reasons.

A group of comments also highlighted Li’s medical expertise, suggesting she could have easily had the means to commit such an act without leaving incriminating evidence.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

However, many fans argued against this theory by saying that Luna had already confessed to the crime. These comments said that Luna's detailed confession, along with her erratic behavior, made her the most likely culprit.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Some viewers dismissed the whole idea that Dr. Li had anything to do with the murder. They pointed out how the storyline has brought suspicion on various characters, such as Jack and Justin, as a classic midway involved that sparked suspicion against them.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

A fan even theorized that Tom Starr could still be alive, adding another layer of intrigue to the plot on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Recent developments on The Bold and the Beautiful

The role of Dr. Li in the current drama has been quite relevant especially as she is resolved to go back and investigate Luna’s paternith. Her actions, such as getting Tom Starr's liver to test for him, have elicited questions as to whether her intention is based on personal motives or professional reasons.

These moves made her the center of focus in the ongoing storyline. Meanwhile, Luna's confession has created a wide-reaching impact throughout the show. While her admission seemed to settle the case, the suspicion surrounding other characters suggests that there's more to the story.

Luna's erratic behavior continues to fuel fan theories about whether she's hiding additional secrets or being manipulated by someone else.

Other characters like Jack and Poppy have also come under scrutiny, especially with Li’s confrontations suggesting a deeper family connection to Luna.

The possibility of Jack being Luna’s biological father adds another layer of complexity to the plot, hinting at more revelations.

As this high-stakes storyline unravels, viewers can't wait to see how these pieces will be knotted together. Whether Dr. Li is actually the murderer or a misunderstood character, her actions have undeniably intensified the drama on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS.

