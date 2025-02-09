5 former Super Bowl MVPs who played high school football in California ft. Tom Brady 

After weeks of grueling duels and clashes between different NFL teams, Super Bowl LIX finally arrives at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against each other and compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

To get you going for the big event, we have curated a list of former Super Bowl icons who played high school football in the state of California. This list is important and unique because of the very first name in it.

Tom Brady

The 7X Super Bowl champion Tom Brady played high school football for Junipero Serra in San Mateo, California. He went on to play college football for Michigan Wolverines and kicked off his NFL career with the New England Patriots as the 199th overall pick in the 21st round of the 2000 NFL draft.

In 2020, Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and eventually retired two years later in 2022.

He is a 5X Super Bowl MVP and a 3X NFL Most Valuable Player. Moreover, Brady was awarded the Bert Bell Award in 2007 and earned the New England Patriots Hall of Fame title, among other accomplishments.

In his professional career, he played 335 games, covering 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Aaron Rodgers

Super Bowl XLV winner Aaron Rodgers played high school football for Pleasant Valley High School in California. He went on to play college football for Butte JC, a community college in Butte Valley, California.

Later, Rodgers transferred to the University of California and played for the Golden Bears' roster. He started his NFL journey with the Green Bay Packers as the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft. In 2023, he teamed up with the New York Jets.

Rodgers is a 4X NFL MVP awardee and earned the Bert Bell and Bert Starr awards in 2011 and 2014, respectively, among other achievements. In his career, he played 248 games, covering 62,952 yards and 503 touchdowns, as per Pro Football Reference

Julian Edelman

The 3X Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman played high school football for Woodside High School in California and went on to play college football for San Mateo and later transferred to Kent State.

He started his NFL career with the New England Patriots as the 232nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft. He announced his retirement on April 12, 2021. He has played 137 games in his career, covering 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Larry Brown Jr.

The 3X Super Bowl champion Larry Brown Jr. played high school football for Los Angeles High School in California. He played college football for Texas Christian University.

He started his NFL career by joining the Dallas Cowboys roster as the 320th overall pick in the 12th round of the 1991 NFL draft. In 1996, he teamed up with the Oakland Raiders and again went back to the Cowboys in 1998.

In 1998, before joining back the Cowboys, he had a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings, but was released due to a knee injury. He played 95 games in his career, covering 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Lynn Swann

The 4X Super Bowl champion Lynn Swann played high school football for Junipero Serra in San Mateo, California. He went on to play college football for USC and entered the NFL circuit by teaming up with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 21st overall pick in the first round of 1974.

He played wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1974-1982. Swann has his share of accolades from his NFL career. In 1976, he was awarded the title of Super Bowl X MVP and was the NFL Man of the Year in 1981.

He is a 3X Pro Bowl awardee and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor in 2001 and 2017, respectively.

He played 116 games in his career, covering 5,462 yards and 51 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

