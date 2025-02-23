5 Incoming college football freshmen who set state records in their senior high school year ft. Alvin Henderson

The national signing period has concluded this month, and the Class of 2025 is all set to begin their new journey in college athletics. Some of the high school seniors have not committed to a college program yet. Meanwhile, in 2024, more than 80 high school football state records were broken or tied. For sure, the talent and rigor of high school athletes do not go unnoticed.

At Sportskeeda, we have curated the top five incoming college football freshmen who set incredible records in their senior year in high school.

Alvin Henderson

Four-star Auburn signee Alvin Henderson plays running back for Elba High School in Elba, Alabama. He is ranked No. 14 in Alabama and holds the No. 16 spot as a running back in the Class of 2025. Nationally, he is ranked No. 243 per On3's Industry Ranking.

Last season, he broke a couple of state records. The list includes career rushing yards (10,930), single-season rushing yards (3,620), career touchdowns (202), career points (1,224 points), single-game touchdowns (9) and single-game points (58).

On Dec. 4, the 5-foot-9 athlete signed with the University of Auburn. Henderson had committed to Auburn earlier that year and flipped his commitment to Penn State in April. Later, he again flipped back and returned to the Tigers in June.

In a December interview with Auburn Wire, he talked about the Tigers coach Hugh Freeze.

"Auburn is home," Henderson said, as per Auburn Live. "I really appreciate Penn State and I love it up there and their coaches, but Auburn is home. It always has been."

"The way (Hugh Freeze) and the staff recruit me has made a big impact on me," the Alabama native said. "Coach Freeze wants me in his system and I like how he talks to me about life and football."

Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele

Four-star quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele plays quarterback for James Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. He has earned the fourth spot as quarterback in the Class of 2025 and holds a national rank of No. 26.

Sagapolutele holds the state record with 10,653 career passing yards. His recruiting journey has been quite a roller coaster. He had committed to the California Golden Bears in July but flipped to Oregon and inked a deal with the Ducks on the early signing period day in December. But on Jan. 5, he signed with the Golden Bears through the transfer portal. In an interview with ESPN, he spoke about his decision.

"I just felt that there was another school in particular that was right for me," Sagapolutele told ESPN. "I'm excited to be a priority over there and to get to work. I'm ready to see what God has in store for me at Cal."

Stone Saunders

Three-star signee Stone Saunders plays quarterback for Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He boasts the No. 17 rank in Pennsylvania and is ranked No. 51 as a quarterback in the Class of 2025. Nationally, he is ranked in the 769th spot.

In the 2024 season, Saunders registered some state records. The list includes career passing yards (13,719), career pass completions (781), career passing attempts (1,191) and career touchdown passes (204).

On Dec, 4, Saunders inked a deal with the University of Kentucky and joined the Wildcats roster. In an interview with 630 WLAP's "Sunday Morning Sports Talk," Saunders spoke on the Wildcats recruiting him in 2023.

“Kentucky wanted me the most out of any school. I was their No. 1 guy, so that drew me to them... All you want during the recruiting process is to be someone’s No. 1 guy."

Preston Lancaster

Preston Lancaster plays quarterback for Tuscaloosa High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and holds the No. 16 rank in Alabama as per MaxPreps. In February, Lancaster inked a deal with Tarleton State University.

In his high school career, he registered 11,393 passing yards and 124 passing touchdowns, earning him the title of Alabama high school football all-time passing leader. Lancaster also clinched the title of ASWA Class 2A Back of the Year at ASWA Mr. Football & Players of the Year Banquet.

Ennio Yapoor

Three-star quarterback Ennio Yapoor played high school football for Miami Norland High School in Miami, Florida. He holds the state record for career passing yards (14,129).

He shared the news of his signing with Tuskegee University on X in December with the following caption.

"Proud to announce I will be furthering my education and playing football at @TuskegeeUniv let’s go Golden Tigers! @SkegeeFootball @MyTUAthletics @HeraldSports @milesrobinsonjr."

Expand Tweet

He had received offers from Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss, Houston and Colorado among others.

