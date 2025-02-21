PHOTO: Diddy's twin daughters, the Combs' twins, share a snap with Scottie Pippen's daughter Sophia Pippen, from Sierra Canyon's game

On Wednesday, Sierra Canyon's cheerleading twins, the Combs' twins Jessie and D'Lila, shared a snap with the NBA legend Scottie Pippen's daughter, Sophia Pippen. The girls were present at Sierra Canyon for the 2025 CIF-SS Open Division Playoff game against St. John Bosco.

The Combs twins shared a snap with Scottie Pippen's daughter, Sophia Pippen, from Sierra Canyon's game via Instagram.

Sophia Pippen is an internet personality and model with around 226,000 followers on Instagram. In December, Scottie and the Combs twins sent love to Sophie on her "sweet 16" birthday bash. The twins greeted Sophie by commenting on her post.

In addition to hanging out with Sophia, they shared a wholesome moment with their younger sister, Love Sean Combs.

The Combs' twins with Love Combs via Instagram

On Saturday, Jessie and D'Lila expressed love for Love Combs by resharing Love's adorable photoshoot with her mom, Dana Tran. They captioned the story:

"In my world, every day is LOVE Day."

As for the playoff between Sierra Canyon and St. John Bosco, the Trailblazers lost the game, 60-55. NBA legend LeBron James and his son, Bronny, were also present to support Bryce James, who plays shooting guard for the Trailblazers.

Combs twins aspire to be models just like their mother, Kim Porter

Jessie and D'Lila Combs are in their senior year at Sierra Canyon and have been cheerleading since sixth grade. However, their good old cheerleading days appear to end soon, as the duo will graduate later this year. They want to pursue modeling in their career, inspired by their late mother, Kim Porter.

"It was very inspiring, watching her [Porter] try on the clothes and take pictures,” D’Lila told V Magazine in May 2023. “We always would watch her and know that that’s what we wanted to do."

They have already had modeling gigs with Dolce & Gabbana, Vanity Fair, V Magazine, and Essence. Moreover, the twins got featured with their father and embattled rap mogul Sean Diddy Combs at the VMAs in 2023. Clad in red attire, they helped Diddy with the Global Icon Award during his acceptance speech.

“We are soooo proud of our amazing ICONIC Dad!!! He is our hero and deserves the world,” the twins wrote on Instagram. “We are so happy we got to experience and celebrate this big moment with him. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH @diddy ♥."

