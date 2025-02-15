  • home icon
  Sean 'Diddy' Combs' daughters, the Combs twins share their reaction to their youngest sister Love Sean Combs' wholesome picture 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' daughters, the Combs twins share their reaction to their youngest sister Love Sean Combs' wholesome picture 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Feb 15, 2025 12:40 GMT
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' daughters, the Combs twins share their reaction to their youngest sister Love Sean Combs' wholesome picture (Image: IG/the_combs_twins)

Sierra Canyon's Combs twins are part of the cheerleading team for the California-based school. On Friday, they took to Instagram to reshare a wholesome picture of their youngest sister Love Sean Combs.

The carousel of pictures was originally posted by Dana Tran, mother of Love Combs and a cybersecurity professional, industrial specialist, and model who is often pictured together with both Jessie and D'Lila Combs and the Combs family on Friday:

"In my world every day is LOVE Day 🌹," the post was captioned.

The twins reshared the wholesome picture on their IG story:

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' daughters, the Combs twins share their reaction to their youngest sister Love Sean Combs' wholesome picture (Image: IG/the_combs_twins)

They also captioned the picture with three pink hearts.

As a member of the cheerleading squad, the twins were also a part of Sierra Canyon's squad that won the national championship last year. Furthermore, the Combs family has been seen supporting their cheerleading gigs. The entire family was also present at one of the school's softball games on Nov. 8, last year.

While they are now famous for their cheerleading gigs, in an interview with "Rolling Out," in 2022, the twins said that they had no previous experience in cheerleading:

“We had no experience before. I just wanted to try it because it was fun. Before this year, when I was in middle school here at Sierra, I saw the other cheerleaders cheering and it looked so much fun, I wanted to try it,” Jessie Combs said.

They also talked about their aspirations of becoming fashion models, having made appearances at some fashion shows already.

Bryce James' reacts to the Combs twins' heartfelt post for their mother

Arizona Wildcats commit Bryce James and the Combs twins' schoolmate showed his support by commenting on a post about the Combs twins' late mother Kim Porter:

"We can’t believe it’s been 6 years without you. We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much words can’t even explain. We wish you were here with us but we know your spirit will be around forever!! We Love you Mommy❤️❤️” the Combs twins captioned the post.
Bryce James shows his support to the twins' heartfelt post about their late mother (Image: IG/the_combs_twins)

Bryce James is very active on social media when it comes to supporting his friends and teammates and reacted with a simple yet strong heart emoji.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
