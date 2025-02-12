IN PICS: Sierra Canyon High School pays tribute to seniors Bryce James, Gavin Hightower and others with LeBron James and his family in attendance

With Sierra Canyon heading into Open Division playoffs, seniors including Bryce James, Jayden Alexander, Bryce Cofield, Chris Cain, Gavin Hightower, Michael Jose-Maria Baba, Donovan Averitte, Edwin Bai and Tairi Haba-Wallace were accompanied by their families on the court.

The players were given their framed jerseys and some flowers as they set to tip off their final playoff run.

"Celebrating to our seniors today as we head into another open division playoff! Their last playoff run together kicks off tomorrow at SC at 7pm, hope to see you all there! #sierracanyon #family #linkedbythelegacy⛓ 💙🤍," the caption of the post read.

Trending

The 6-foot-4 guard's father and the four-time NBA champion, LeBron James and his brother, the LA Lakers guard Bronny James were also in attendance to support the Arizona commit.

Check out some images from the event below:

IN PICS: Sierra Canyon High School pays tribute to seniors Gavin Hightower and others with LeBron James and his family in attendance (Image: IG/sierracanyonboysbasketball)

Here's the full carousel of images posted by Sierra Canyon Basketball:

Tyran Stokes posts a picture with Bryce James after the Mission League loss

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers sit with a 20-5 overall and 6-1 record in the Mission League, where they were defeated by the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026, Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame, after losing to them in the league.

Stokes led his team with 28 points to avenge the loss and move on to the finals of the Mission League against Harvard-Westlake. Stokes reshared an image with Bryce James photographed by KG Visualz to his Instagram story.

"Brudda. @_justbryce," the story was captioned by Stokes.

Tyran Stokes posts picture with James after Mission League loss (Image: IG/_thetyranstokes)

Eventually, the Sherman Oaks were defeated by Nikolas Khamenia's side in a tight 67-64 contest on Thursday.

Stokes still has a year to decide on his collegiate career. Meanwhile, James will be joined by Dwayne Aristode from the 2025 Class at Tommy Lloyd's side next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback