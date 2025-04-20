A'ja Wilson high school stats: A look back at WNBA star's early basketball career

Las Vegas Aces star and three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson is already considered one of the greatest stars to play the game. This raises the question: How good was she when she was still in high school?

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, the future WNBA superstar went to Heathwood Hall Episcopal in her hometown for high school. There, she played 118 games and was even named to the varsity team when she was only in eighth grade.

While she plays center in the WNBA, she mostly played as a forward in high school. Wilson averaged 24.7 points, 13.9 rebounds and 4.3 blocks in her entire high school career at Heathwood Hall Episcopal. She was so dominant that she received several college offers but ultimately chose to sign with Dawn Staley and South Carolina.

A two-time WNBA champion, A'ja Wilson has shown that she was championship material since high school, leading Heathwood Hall Episcopal to a runner-up finish during her junior year before finally winning a South Carolina state title as a senior in 2014. She was most dominant in her senior year, averaging 35.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 5.0 blocks per game.

This led to her getting plenty of accolades in high school, becoming the Naismith National High School Player of the Year in 2014, being the No. 1 prospect on ESPN's Hoop Gurlz list and being rated a five-star prospect. She also made the McDonald's All-American Game and was named a Parade All-American.

She also started playing for USA Basketball in international competitions during high school, winning the FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship MVP in 2014.

A'ja Wilson continued to dominate in college

After a stellar high school career, it was time for A'ja Wilson to take the next step and play for Dawn Staley at South Carolina. She immediately made an impact and broke four single-game freshman records in the SEC, as well as three single-season freshman records in the conference.

As a sophomore, she became a consensus All-American and was awarded the SEC Player of the Year award. During her sophomore year, she led South Carolina to win the SEC regular season before guiding the Gamecocks to the 2017 SEC Tournament championship.

As a junior, A'ja Wilson led the Gamecocks to their first national championship before being named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament in 2017. However, she failed to recapture championship glory as a senior but finished college and left South Carolina as its all-time leading scorer.

Aja Wilson would eventually be drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Las Vegas Aces in 2018, and the rest is history.

