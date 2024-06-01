Alabama football recruiting: List of players visiting Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide this weekend ft. 5-star OT Ty Haywood

Kalen DeBoer's University of Alabama is scheduled to have a blockbuster recruiting weekend. The Crimson Tide have lined up 12 official visits this weekend, including five-star recruit Ty Haywood.

Alabama has 10 commitments in its 2025 class and is expected to add more players to its roster in the coming months. The first set of official visits will take place this weekend as 12 recruits, along with their families, will get a chance to experience life in Alabama.

Among the dozen athletes visiting Alabama's campus in Tuscaloosa, three have already committed to the program. Derick Smith, Lotzeir Brooks and Zymear Smith have made commitments to Alabama.

Derick Smith, however, is still taking visits to other schools. Alabama allows its commitments to take other official visits if they want to. He is scheduled to visit Auburn next weekend. Brooks and Zymear Smith, on the other hand, have no official visits lined up.

So, let's take a look at the other nine recruits who will be visiting Tuscaloosa this weekend.

#1. Keelon Russell

Keelon Russell will make his first visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend. The four-star quarterback from Duncanville, Texas, is a top priority for Alabama. However, Russell has already had official visits with Ole Miss and SMU, and acquiring the 6-foot-3 QB won't be easy for Alabama.

"My recruitment is still open," Russell told On3 Sports. "I’m just waiting to see a college who can really flip me. If not SMU is home."

Russell also has official visits lined up with Florida (June 7) and Oregon (June 21). Although Russell hasn't made up his mind yet, he knows the significance of visiting one of the best programs in the country.

"Getting down to Bama is going to be one of the big things," Russell said. "It’s one of the bigger opportunities for me... Can’t wait to see the coaches and build a relationship with all the student-athletes and get to learn stuff and meet Coach DeBoer in person."

#2. Ty Haywood

The only five-star recruit to visit UA's campus this weekend is Ryan High School's offensive lineman, Ty Haywood. The 6-foot-5 lineman is one of the most highly recruited players in the nation, and Alabama is one of the schools looking to acquire him.

Playing for one of the most prestigious schools in the world is a dream for a lot of young athletes and Haywood is no different. He spoke about his favorite school and what it would mean if he eventually committed to Alabama.

"It would be basically like a dream come true," Haywood told On3 Sports. "I was raised on Alabama, so like five or six, that became my favorite school ever, so it would be a big thing for me. I want to see the whole campus, everything."

Despite the Crimson Tide being Haywood's dream destination, another SEC school is currently leading the race to sign him, according to On3 Sports. That school is Oklahoma and Haywood is penciled in to officially visit them on June 14. He will also visit Texas A&M and Florida this month.

#3. Jordon Davison

The 5-foot-11, four-star running back, Jordon Davison, is one of the players that will visit Alabama this weekend. Davison face-timed the Crimson Tide's running back coach, Robert Gillespie, and posted a screenshot about it.

UA is one of four schools Davison has shortlisted, the others being Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon. He spoke about the prestigious program ahead of his visit this weekend.

"It’s very high since I’m taking an OV there," Davison told BamaOnLine. "Just the relationships and development. [Their running back history] is something special for sure."

#4. Jamarion Morrow

Another four-star running back who will visit Tuscaloosa this weekend is Jamarion Morrow. The 5-foot-9 rusher from Tennessee is high on Alabama's list of potential targets for next year.

Morrow was the RB MVP at the Under Armour Next camp in Nashville earlier this year. He has other official visits lined up with Texas A&M (June 7), Georgia (June 14), and Missouri (June 21). Morrow spoke about his upcoming visit with the Crimson Tide.

"Just getting to see the whole of Alabama and how they’re going to run things," Morrow told BOL. "I’ve been to a practice, but I haven’t seen much. Get to interact with the coaches a little bit more."

#5. Chuck McDonald

Chuck McDonald will be in Tuscaloosa to visit Alabama's campus this weekend. He spent time with the Crimson Tide's DC Kane Wommack and cornerbacks coach Mo Linguist earlier this month, which helped him secure an official visit.

Former Mater Dei High School players Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown, as well as McDonald's former teammate, Abduall Sanders, are all on the Crimson Tide's roster, which will help UA when they welcome McDonald this weekend.

The four-star recruit has other official visits scheduled this month with Georgia (6/7), Oregon (6/14) and USC (6/21).

#6. Andrew Olesh

Andrew Olesh, the 6-foot-5 tight end from Pennsylvania, is another four-star recruit scheduled to visit Alabama this weekend. This will be Olesh's second visit to Tuscaloosa, where they welcomed him for an initial visit in March.

"Overall experience was one of the best I’ve been to," Olesh told BamaOnLine after the visit. "The atmosphere is great!"

Other schools on Olesh's official visit list are Penn State, Florida and Michigan. Penn State is the favorite to land the tight end for next year.

#7. Todd Robinson

Todd Robinson is one of the top athletes in the country and schools are recruiting him to play different positions. The Crimson Tide is recruiting Robinson as a safety. However, he is ranked as a running back.

"They’ve also got some of the best coaches in the country," Robinson said about Alabama earlier this month. "Bama is always going to produce great DBs. They’ve always had great DBs in their program."

Other schools that have penciled Robinson in for an official visit this month are LSU and Tennessee. The three-star recruit is not expected to make a final decision until December.

#8. Jordan Perlotte

Jordan Perlotte, the 6-foot-3 linebacker from Georgia, has shown genuine interest in signing with Alabama. He was offered a scholarship after his freshman year and was re-offered by coach Kalen DeBoer.

Although the Tuscaloosa-based school already has three linebackers on its roster, they will get a chance to evaluate Perlotte during his visit this weekend. The LB will visit Auburn, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee in June.

#9. Charles House

Charles House is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman from North Carolina. This will be his first visit to Alabama, which is important for the House. His visit will determine whether the Crimson Tide will sign him or not.

House revealed that Tennessee was leading the race to acquire his services. He has visited the school three times and will return for an official visit this month. He is also scheduled to visit Georgia from June 7-9.