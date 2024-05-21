Bryce James, Kiyan Anthony, and 3 other players to watch out for at Nike’s EYBL 2024

Nike’s EYBL is where the upcoming basketball prospects are, and that’s putting it mildly. The annual circuit features the elite crop of basketball talents aged 17 or younger. The third session of Nike’s EYBL 2024 was held in Indianapolis last week. As fans look forward to Session Four, which begins on May 24 in Kansas City, we put together a small list of players to watch out for.

5 players to watch out for at Nike’s EYBL 2024

#1. Bryce James

You may be tempted to think being LeBron James’ son is all there is to this four-star shooting guard from Sierra Canyon. But there’s more, as anyone who watched him score 21 points last week in Session Three of Nike’s EYBL 2024 can tell.

Bryce James, a class of 2025 prospect, has offers from Ohio State and Duquesne already, with more offers expected to pile in. If you like, you can make LeBron’s possible presence in the audience a motivation for tuning in to see James play.

#2. Kiyan Anthony

Long Island Lutheran shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is another young player you might be familiar with based on who his father is. But like James, there is more to him, which college programs can already see.

With 18 offers and two official visits, the options before him are immense. The shooting guard’s dad, Carmelo Anthony, was in the stands to watch him last week, just as LeBron was in attendance to watch his son. You should definitely watch out for him.

#3. Tyran Stokes

Prolific Prep star Tyran Stokes is one of the prospects of the 2026 class, already making big waves. Recruited by John Calipari before he left Kentucky, the five-star power forward has 17 offers from some of the biggest college programs.

Playing on the Oakland Soldiers squad in Nike’s EYBL 2024 alongside AJ Dybansta, he’s a talent you should look for if you’re watching the EYBL.

#4. Jermaine O’Neal Jr.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr.’s father had an incredible playing career that he’ll undoubtedly be hoping to replicate or surpass. The forward from Dynamic Prep is rated four-star and has six offers to consider ahead of 2025, when he enters college.

These include offers from Tennessee, Arizona State and Arkansas. O’Neal’s performance at the EYBL is one you must watch out for, as his recruitment is set to get more interesting in the coming months.

#5. Tajh Ariza

The five-star forward from California is among the most interesting talents in Nike’s EYBL this year. Boasting seven college offers, the 6-foot-7 tall prodigy is on the radar of both Arkansas and Kansas, highlighting his incredible college prospect.

He’s on Team WhyNot, putting in an amazing Session Three performance last week because, why not? Make sure to catch the St. Bernard star in the course of the EYBL.