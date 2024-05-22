Does Kiyan Anthony have a tattoo? Looking at Carmelo Anthony's son's tryst with ink

There’s a lot to know about four-star shooting guard prospect Kiyan Anthony. The famous son of the former NBA star Carmelo Anthony and actress LaLa Anthony has been in the limelight all his life. And one of the more interesting personal facts about him outside of basketball and his inherited fame is that he’s into body art, particularly tattoos.

This is evident in the simple fact that he has at least one tattoo drawn on his body. He revealed this to an interviewer in a YouTube short that has since gone viral. What’s interesting is that Anthony’s tattoo isn’t just a piece of fashionable body art. It’s his way of engraving a deep message in the core of his being.

The tattoo, which is drawn around Anthony’s left ankle, is a statement that the 17-year-old tries to live by. The statement says, “Creator of my own reality.” When asked what this means to him, Anthony said, “Do what you wanna do. If you wanna play basketball, or if you just wanna sit back, like, you make your own decisions.”

Exploring Kiyan Anthony’s rich parentage

Kiyan Anthony is someone who would really know about creating his own reality, coming from the kind of background he has. Having famous parents who are successful in their respective fields can influence a child in one of two ways. The child can either rest on their oars, or they can get inspired by their parents’ success and fashion out their own path to success.

In Anthony’s case, he appears to be on course toward the latter path. The junior shooting guard for Long Island Lutheran High School, Long Island, has a bright future ahead of him in basketball. He has attracted 18 offers from colleges around the country. He has been on visits to Syracuse and Florida State last Oct., but still has his commitment open.

His father, Carmelo Anthony, played in the NBA for 19 seasons. Prior to his professional career, he made a name for himself playing college basketball for the Syracuse Orange. He won a national championship for the Orange in 2003, earning the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player Award.

With Syracuse also on the cards for Kiyan Anthony, we may see a situation where he follows in his father’s footsteps by enrolling there. Even if he doesn’t, however, he has a rich array of programs to choose from, including Seton Hall, Michigan, Indiana, and Arizona State.