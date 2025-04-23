From 3-Star to Top 10: Charting Armand Membou of Lee’s Summit HS rising up to become a projected No. 6 NFL draft pick

The 2025 NFL draft begins tomorrow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, spanning over three days. The 2025 NFL Combine gave recruiters a glimpse of the buzzing talent at the college football level.

Ad

Missouri Tigers OT Armand Membou scored a 6.49 prospect grade at the Combine. In the athleticism score for the OT Rank at the event, he clinched the No. 1 spot at 94 points and established himself as one of the top offensive tackles.

However, Membou's football journey has been a roller coaster ride. From being a three-star recruit in high school, he established himself as a five-star prospect in the college circuit. Now, for the 2025 NFL draft, he has emerged as one of the strongest prospects, featuring in the top 10.

Ad

Trending

Born on March 27, 2004, to Suffo and Annie Melong, Armand Membou had explored multiple sports in high school, including football, basketball, wrestling, soccer and tennis. He wasn't even under Lee Summit North's coach Jamar Mooze's radar as a potential talent.

However, one opportunity to play for the varsity changed his perspective and shaped his breakout career.

(Lee’s Summit North coach Jamar Mozee) told me I had a chance to go to varsity. In my head, I said, ‘I have to work.’ I wanted this, so I started working out, going to the gym and lifting on my own and eating right.

Ad

"At the same time, I started to grow the spring of my sophomore year. That combination helped me progress my junior year," Armand Membou told SBLive Sports.

A product of Lee's Summit North, Membou was a three-star high school recruit who held the No. 9 rank in Missouri and was at the No. 30 spot as an IOL in the Class of 2022. Nationally, he secured the No. 413 position, per On3. He led his high school to 20 victories, with three back-to-back state playoff appearances.

Ad

On March 27, 2021, he committed to the Missouri Tigers, turning down offers from Oregon, Arkansas and Iowa, among others.

National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu had commented on Membou's athleticism and skills and had even called him a possible NFL prospect. (via 247Sports).

"Powerful drive blocker who plays to the whistle and runs defenders out of plays and often finishes. In pass pro, he shows twitch, quick feet and a good punch. Performed well in match-ups against other Power Five prospects.

Ad

"Shows agility and quickness off the ball for a big guy. Plays hard, was a consistent performer and projects as a college starter and possible NFL prospect in time."

Armand Membou's college accolades, NFL prospects and more

In his college football career with the Missouri Tigers, Armand Membou participated in 35 games, registering two solo and two combined tackles, per Sports-Reference.com.

Ad

He was a 2024 second team All-SEC selection and was also in the 2024 Associated Press All-SEC second team. Membou registered 2,243 career snaps. On Feb. 1, he represented the Missouri Tigers at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

As per ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter's draft intel, Membou is under the top 10 picks. The Las Vegas Raiders might take him in as early as the No. 6 pick, while the New York Jets are speculated to choose him as the No. 7 pick.

Also read: Ashton Jeanty High School Stats: Looking back at the early career of No. 1 RB prospect in 2025 NFL draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More