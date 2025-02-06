"It's definitely just a blessing": LSU commit Bella Hines talks about being the first high school Jordan athlete, about her Mexican roots, and more

After surpassing 3,000 career high school points in the Grind Session game against AZ Compass Prep on Jan. 20, LSU commit Bella Hines was featured in a short documentary by The Grind Session. The video highlights her background, basketball journey and behind-the-scenes work ethic.

The seven-minute documentary, posted on YouTube on Jan. 28, also includes interviews with her mother, Michelle Hines, her father, Josh Hines, and ABC Prep founder Brandon Mason.

In the video, the ABC Prep star also discussed her experience as the first high school Jordan Brand athlete, her Mexican heritage and more.

Speaking on her Mexican heritage, Hines expressed that it means a lot to her to be Hispanic and be among the select few who are playing at her level.

"One thing that is special about Albuquerque and like the people that live here is, I would say how hard and like how hard we wanna work to be successful," Hines said (0:23). "I feel like we have a lot of people here who are hungry and like willing to work as hard as they possibly can and make their dreams come true.

"I would say that one of my favorite thing about New mexico, it means everything to me, to be Hispanic and be a part of the select few that are playing at my level and there is a select few of Hispanics in the WNBA, and just knowing that could be one of the few that join them next means everything to me."

Bella Hines also reflected on the dedication and effort she has put into her basketball journey.

"A lot of people don't understand how hard I've truly worked to get to where I'm at," she said (0:56). "So, I would just say like I want people to how hard I've worked and how much humility I've put into this sport, and how much time I've taken to become who I am.

"I just want people to remember me as someone who worked as hard as she possibly could to get where she is now."

ABC Prep founder Brandon Mason also praised Hines for her relentless work ethic and all-around game:

"What makes Bella Hines special is just her everyday work ethic," he said (1:13). "She's the first one at the gym, and the last one to leave. She does everything that's asked of her and more. I mean, she can dribble the ball, shoot the ball, plays defence, she rebounds. She's just one of the best female basketball player that I've ever seen."

Bella Hines' multi-year NIL deal with Jordan Brand

LSU commit Bella Hines made history as the first high school basketball player to sign a multi-year NIL deal with Jordan Brand. Speaking on the deal, the brand spokesperson expressed the brand's excitement about the partnership:

"We're thrilled to welcome Bella Hines to the Jordan Brand Family. She's an incredible young talent joining a roster of athletes who embody greatness for the next generation."

According to Hines, the NIL deal with Jordan was influenced by her admiration of NBA great Kobe Bryant, who also idolizes the legend, Michael Jordan. Speaking to Forbes, she said:

"Kobe was always my inspiration, and he looked up to Michael Jordan. Choosing Jordan felt natural for me."

Bella Hines' multi-year NIL deal with Jordan Brand comes with a substantial financial package, a monthly supply of Jordan gear and access to exclusive brand merchandise.

