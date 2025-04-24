Jeremiah Kelly high school achievements: Looking back at the career of Cincinnati Bearcats freshman who died ahead of CFB season

The Cincinnati Bearcats football family and the broader athletic community are grieving the death of Jeremiah Kelly, an 18-year-old offensive lineman, on Tuesday. Before ever playing a collegiate snap, Kelly had already carved out a notable legacy on the high school gridiron.

A graduate of Avon High School, Kelly was a dominant force up front, anchoring an offensive line that propelled the Eagles to an unblemished 16-0 season in 2024.

His leadership and grit were on full display during Avon’s 20-13 win in the OHSAA Division II state championship game — a triumph that capped one of the most successful seasons in school history.

Kelly had also starred for Avon’s 2023 squad, which went 14-1 and included future Bearcats running back Jakorion Caffey.

Kelly’s performance didn’t go unnoticed. He earned First-Team All-Conference and All-District honors and was recognized as the Southwestern Conference’s top lineman. The Plain Dealer also highlighted him among Northeast Ohio’s Top 25 prospects.

He was named as one of the top linemen in Ohio. According to ESPN, he was the 44th-best guard in the nation from his recruiting class and 247Sports' 78th player in the whole state of Ohio.

On Jun. 21, 2024, Kelly announced his commitment to the University of Cincinnati. Reflecting on his commitment ceremony, he said:

“It was nice seeing my teammates and friends come out and acknowledge me … I’m very glad I made that impact on a lot of people. It’s kind of starting my new journey of football at Cincinnati.”

Cincinnati mourns loss of freshman lineman Jeremiah Kelly

Jeremiah Kelly was a powerful presence on the field, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 320 pounds. He had recently completed spring practices with the Bearcats.

Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield expressed the team’s grief in a statement:

“The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man. In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room.”

Director of athletics John Cunningham echoed the sentiment, saying:

“We’ve suffered a heartbreaking loss today. All of us at UC send our love and prayers to the Kelly family and will do everything we can to support them and our student-athletes.”

Rest in peace, Jeremiah Kelly.

