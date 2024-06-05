Josh Petty college offers: List of schools in contention for the 5 star OL

Josh Petty, the five-star offensive lineman hailing from Roswell, Georgia, has ultimately shortlisted his choice of schools to a final five. According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Petty is the 25th-best prospect and has over 30 offers.

The 6-foot-4 revealed his list of five schools in a recent interview with On3.

"My final five schools are Stanford, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Florida State," Petty told On3.

Petty had an impressive official visit with Stanford and will head to Atlanta on Tuesday, June 4th to visit Georgia Tech. The five-star prospect will head to Tennessee this weekend and will complete his official visits tour at Ohio State on June 14 and then Florida State on June 21.

Let's take a look at those five schools and decipher the reasons why each one of those schools would be a great fit for Petty.

List of schools in contention for Josh Petty

1. Stanford

Josh Petty made his official visit to Stanford and has emphasized throughout his recruitment process how important academics are to him. He has made note of this even when visiting colleges that aren't in his top five (most notably at Notre Dame in April).

Although Stanford hasn't been particularly active in his recruitment and is still probably a long shot, it's interesting that the Cardinal are in his top five. He spoke about his visit to Palo Alto.

"The visit to Stanford was great," the 6-foot-4 lineman told On3's Steve Wiltfong. "Really enjoyed getting back up to Palo Alto and getting a chance to know the staff better.

He further continued, "From the visit, I had a great time bonding with some of the recruits who committed as well as getting to know the guys on the team better and learning more about the online room."

2. Georgia Tech

Josh Petty, the five-star offensive tackle from Georgia, has been courted by Georgia Tech, and the Yellow Jackets were among the final five colleges he revealed on social media this morning.

The school from Atlanta will host Petty on June 4, but this won't be the first time Petty will visit Georgia Tech. He has made more visits there than to any other school, but that is probably because it is a short commute for him.

3. Tennessee

The Tennessee Vols are in contention to acquire the big man from Georgia. He will visit the school on June 7. Josh Heupel's scheme and its unusual splits and spacing typically pose problems for offensive linemen, but Petty's power, speed, bend, and versatility would be ideal for the Vols.

Additionally, they have recently witnessed several of their offensive linemen—like Darnell Wright—achieve remarkable success in the NFL.

4. Ohio State

Ohio State is looking at the 2025 class to bolster its offensive line and signing Josh Petty would be a game-changer for them. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes haven't been consistent during his recruiting, but it's evident that they're making a late surge of interest after understanding how much they need Petty.

Maybe a desperate late push could make it work. The 6-foot-4 lineman is scheduled to visit the Ohio State Buckeyes' campus on June 14.

5. Florida State

Josh Petty is on Florida State's radar and the school is on the big man's shortlist. Petty adores Alex Atkins, the offensive coordinator for the Seminoles. He's stated as much numerous times, and his visit with Florida State in March was excellent.

They may be ahead based on their most recent record of exceptional on-field performance, growth, and connections, but it's still a close contest.