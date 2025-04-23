"Justin Fields, DeShaun Watson, Bo Nix": When Cam Newton highlighted how his 7-on-7 HS program developed major NFL talents

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has helped a lot of young athletes reach the NFL over the years. Newton is the founder of C1N, a program that conducts 7-on-7 tournaments that help nurture future stars. A lot of talented football players have benefited from the program and are a part of NFL franchises.

Ad

Newton founded the program in 2011 and has since helped athletes such as Justin Fields, Bo Nix and Deshaun Watson get to the NFL. He spoke about the program and the athletes who were a part of it during their high school days in an interview last year.

Ad

Trending

"Justin Fields, DeShaun Watson, Bo Nix, George Pickens. I'm putting them on game," Newton said in an interview, as per Complex. "It's like, 'Bro, this is how you supposed to do it when you get in my position.' I'm really giving time, effort and energy. These kids are staying at my house."

Newton attended Westlake High School in Atlanta and was a five-star recruit. He was selected No. 1 by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL draft after a terrific senior year at Auburn.

Ad

Former Colorado star Travis Hunter was also a part of Newton's C1N program.

Cam Newton's C1N program had high praise for Travis Hunter for winning the Heisman Trophy

Travis Hunter, the Colorado Buffaloes' superstar athlete, won the coveted Heisman Trophy last year. He attended Cam Newton's C1N program as a high school athlete, and the program's Instagram handle gave the star athlete a heartwarming tribute.

Ad

Ad

"On behalf of the whole C1N Family, we want to say congrats to our very own C1N alum Travis Hunter on being named this year’s Heisman award winner. Keep making us proud!" read the caption of the post.

Hunter finished the 2024 season with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had a terrific defensive season, grabbing four interceptions and recording 36 tackles. He finished his college career with 2,167 yards and scored 24 touchdowns in three seasons.

Travis Hunter was a five-star athlete coming out of high school. He was ranked No. 2 in the country and was the best-ranked athlete in his class, according to On3. He was also the best overall recruit in the state of Georgia. He began his college career at Jackson State, but followed Deion Sanders to Colorado in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Viraj Mali A sports enthusiast trying to leave a mark on the sporting world. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.