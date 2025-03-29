Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran and four other schools to keep an eye out for in the 2025 Chipotle Nationals

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, and his Long Island Lutheran team are battling it out at the Throne National Championship. After playing the tournament final on Saturday, Kiyan Anthony and the Crusaders will immediately get ready for the Chipotle Nationals, scheduled to run from April 2-5.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The Chipotle Nationals is an annual basketball tournament that brings together some of the best teams and players in high school basketball. Here are five top teams and players to keep an eye out for in the 2025 Chipotle Nationals:

Long Island Lutheran (Kiyan Anthony)

As mentioned earlier, Kiyan Anthony and the Crusaders are in the final round of the Throne National Championship. They'll also be playing in the Chipotle Nationals, making their third appearance in the tournament.

Ad

Before the Throne Championship, the Crusaders were on a 21-6 season record. They will be going up against Prolific Prep in their first game of the tournament.

The Crusaders will once again be counting on the No. 32-ranked Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony to be a difference-maker. Four-star point guard Kayden Mingo will also play a crucial role if they end up winning the match.

On the other end of the court, No. 2-ranked prospect Darryn Peterson will be leading Prolific Prep into what promises to be an entertaining encounter.

Ad

Columbus High School (Cameron Boozer)

The Columbus Explorers are a high school basketball powerhouse. As expected, they come into this tournament as the highest favorites to go all the way.

The Explorers boast of a stacked team with No. 3-ranked Duke signee Cameron Boozer and his twin, Cayden. They've also got top-rated juniors Jaxon Richardson and Caleb Gaskins, who have also been exceptional this season.

This season, they won a state championship with a 27-3 season record. They will be hoping to replicate this success at the Chipotle Nationals, winning the tournament in their second appearance. They will take on one of IMG or Wasatch Academy in their first game of the tournament.

Ad

Link Academy (Chris Cenac Jr.)

Like LuHi, the Link Academy Lions are also making their third appearance in the Chipotle Nationals. Having won the tournament in 2023, they're looking for their second title win this year.

Link Academy is on a 22-8 season record. They are led by five-star Houston signee Chris Cenac Jr., who averaged 12.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season. They will also be counting on other top-rated seniors, Jerry Easter and Davion Hannah, to make a difference.

Ad

Link Academy will play against Dynamic Prep or Montverde Academy in their first game of the tournament.

Prolific Prep (Darryn Peterson)

After featuring in the tournament five times, Prolific Prep is still looking for its first title in the Chipotle Nationals.

Five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, who was crowned Naismith Player of the Year, will be leading the team. He'll get support from power forward Niko Bundalo and elite sophomore Gabe Nesmith, who played crucial roles in Prolific Prep's 34-5 season record.

Ad

Notably, Peterson and the Prolific Prep crew are coming off a victory at the Grind Session World, where they defeated Fort Erie in the final. Hopefully, they can replicate that success in this tournament.

As mentioned earlier, Prolific Prep tips off their journey in this tournament against Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders.

IMG Academy (Darius Acuff)

IMG Academy also already won the Chipotle Nationals in 2019. That was their only title in seven appearances.

Ad

The Ascenders are led by five-star Arkansas signee Darius Acuff, who is ranked No. 5 in the ESPN Top 100. He, alongside other highly-rated prospects, including Sadiq White and four-star junior Jermal Jones, played crucial roles in the team's 21-7 season record.

Though they are not favorites, you definitely can't rule them out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback