Looking at the top 2025 Class recruits for each No. 1 seed in March Madness ft. Duke's Cameron Boozer

March Madness has begun, with some of the best college teams around the country duking it out to be the NCAA national champion. As usual, there are four teams given the No. 1 seed: Houston, Duke, Auburn and Florida.

Ad

The annual collegiate basketball tournament also means that this would be the last hurrah for several of these schools' players who may be going to the NBA draft or in their final year of eligibility. With these schools expectedly losing players, they are also looking to the future and already have some replacements lined up.

Houston, Duke, Auburn and Florida have all gotten some big names in their recruitment, and here are the top recruits for each of these schools:

Ad

Trending

The best Class of 2025 recruits for each March Madness No. 1 seed

Auburn - No. 50 overall, 4-star Kaden Magwood

Auburn has proven to be one of the hottest teams this season, and that is not just because Charles Barkley usually says so. This year, the Tigers' top recruit is Kaden Magwood, who according to the On3 Industry Rankings is No. 50 overall and the No. 16 shooting guard.

Ad

He is also the No. 1 in North Carolina, with him being a known volume shooter who can be an offensive threat on multiple levels. Although On3 ranks fellow Auburn signee Sebastian Williams-Adams ahead of Magwood, ESPN has the 6-foot-1 shooting guard ahead of his future teammate.

Florida - No. 25 overall, 4-star CJ Ingram

CJ Ingram's climb up the rankings, from a little-known three-star to the four-star scorer of defending Chipotle National champions, Montverde Academy Eagles, cannot be stated enough. He went from No. 254 overall to No. 22 overall in 247Sports' rankings is proof enough.

Ad

For On3's Industry Rankings, he is placed at No. 25 overall and also enjoyed a big boost to his rankings. He has led Montverde in the post-Cooper Flagg era and has led the school to still be one of the best high school teams in the country.

Houston - No. 6 overall, 5-star Chris Cenac Jr.

Chris Cenac has proven to be one of the best power forwards in high school, being ranked No. 6 overall by the On3 Industry Rankings. He has led Link Academy to become one of the best teams in the country and gave the school championship glory, winning the Nike EYBL Scholastic tournament for the Lions.

Ad

Duke - No. 2 overall, 5-star Cameron Boozer

Like Houston, Duke has landed multiple five-stars, with the biggest name being Cameron Boozer, who came as part of a set along with twin brother Cayden, who is also a five-star. He has Duke blood running in his veins, as his father, Carlos Boozer, has led the Blue Devils to the NCAA title back in 2001.

The Boozer Twins have proven to be a dominant force, leading Columbus to four straight state championships, and also led their AAU team, the Nightrydas Elite, to multiple Nike EYBL Peach Jam titles as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback