LSU Football Recruiting: List of players visiting Brian Kelly's team this weekend ft. 5-star CB DJ Pickett 

The college football summer is underway as several top high school prospects will travel across the country for official visits. LSU is one of those programs, as multiple five-star recruits are scheduled to visit the school's facility in Baton Rouge.

Brian Kelly and Louisiana will be looking to acquire some of the best high school prospects in the nation as they welcome several young athletes this weekend.

Players such as five-star cornerbacks DJ Pickett and Dorian Brew, Florida State commit offensive lineman Soloman Thomas and wide receivers such as Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench are all scheduled for an official visit in Louisiana.

Here's a closer look at all the prospects lined up to visit LSU this weekend.

Top high school prospects visiting LSU

#1. DJ Pickett

A five-star cornerback, DJ Pickett was the nation's No.1 ranked player at his position according to On3 in the 2025 class. Pickett, who is currently the fourth-best prospect as per the On3 Rankings, has been on the Tigers' radar.

He is one of the Tigers' secondary coach, Corey Raymond's top targets for next year. The 6-foot-4 corner has already paid multiple visits to Baton Rouge and has developed a good relationship with coach Raymond prior to his official visit this weekend:

"Me and Coach Raymond, me and his relationship is like no other," Pickett told The Bengal Tiger staff. "I feel like he cares for me even when I am not committed to the team or a school yet. He is just a person who really cares for me and someone I feel like I can go to about anything."

Other colleges that are in the race to acquire the five-star recruit are Miami, Georgia and Oregon. However, the Baton Rouge-based team is leading that group, according to On3 national recruiting analysts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons.

#2. Dorian Brew

Dorian Brew, the 6-foot cornerback from Texas, is going to have a busy month as he has five consecutive official visits lined up. He will start his tour with a visit to Baton Rouge this weekend.

The five-star recruit is the No. 4 cornerback on the On3 Industry Rankings for the 2025 class. His father, Derrick Brew, was a famous sprinter for Louisiana who went on to claim gold and bronze medals at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

As a result of his father's exploits in Louisiana, the school has always been on Brew's radar. Brew is a top priority for LSU as coach Raymond has also developed a good relationship with the Texas native:

"The relationship, I feel like I have one of my best relationships with Coach Raymond," Brew said. "He’s a great coach. He’s a great guy outside of coaching. We talk every day, and it’s not always about football."

#3. Solomon Thomas

Solomon Thomas, the five-star offensive lineman from Jacksonville, has already committed to Florida State. However, he is still scheduled to visit Baton Rouge this weekend.

Thomas has already been to LSU in March. Florida has also scheduled a visit the following weekend and Thomas will visit FSU on June 21. On3's national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong talked about the interest of multiple schools in the five-star recruit:

"Mike Norvell and company know they’re going to have to battle to keep him in the fold, whether that’s Miami, LSU, whoever," Wiltfong said. "He’s the No. 1 interior lineman in the country that, in a surprise fashion, just dropped his commitment to Florida State. Certainly he’s high on the Seminoles, but there’s a lot of other schools he’s keeping warm, LSU being one of them."

Thomas is the best IOL in the 2025 cycle and is currently the No. 20 overall prospect, according to On3 Industry Ranking.

#4. Kaliq Lockett

Kaliq Lockett is another five-star recruit who will visit LSU this weekend. He will be there with his family for his first official visit. The Texas native has revealed that LSU is on his shortlist, along with Texas A&M, Florida State, and Texas:

"I am looking to get more answers to living in the city to getting answers to, really, a lot of questions I have for the schools, and it’s different questions for each school, because each school is not created equal," Lockett said. "Every school is different."

Lockett also talked about his decision to have LSU as one of his potential destinations. He credited the school's ability to get the best out of their wide receivers and help them pave the way toward a successful NFL career:

"The development for LSU, that’s not even a question for me," Lockett said. "I know Coach Hankton, just with the guys he’s coached and been around, like George Pickens or Malik Nabers or Brian Thomas, and now he has Kyren Lacy. Development is not an issue when it comes to receivers, because it’s built in at Death Valley."

#5. Jaime Ffrench

Jamie Ffrench is another wide receiver who is going to visit LSU this weekend. The five-star recruit is the No. 4 receiver and a top 20 overall prospect on the On3 Industry Rankings. He committed to Alabama but reopened his recruitment after Nick Saban's retirement.

LSU is on Ffrench's shortlist and he will get a chance to experience the campus this weekend. He has already paid a visit to Baton Rouge and he told The Bengal Tiger staff that the school is behind only Texas on his shortlist:

"They are No. 2 right now, right behind Texas," Ffrench said. "Texas, LSU, Miami, those three schools [are out front]. Then Tennessee, Ohio State … they are all in the race."

The 6-foot-1 receiver will continue his official visit tour with Miami on June 7, Tennessee on June 14, and Texas on 21.

#6. Damien Shanklin

Damien Shanklin was in Baton Rouge for the spring game. That visit put Louisiana near the top of his shortlist. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher is a four-star recruit and is ranked 114th in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.

Other schools that are in the race to sign him are Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama and Michigan. However, that might change after his OV to LSU this weekend.