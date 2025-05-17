Matt Barnes’ son Isaiah Barnes drops 1-word reaction as Gilbert Arenas’ son Aloni scores tough winning bucket

Son of NBA alum Matt Barnes, Isaiah Barnes, reacted after NBA legend Gilbert Arenas' son, Aloni, nailed a buzzer-beating game-winner through a turnaround midrange jumper over his contesting defender. On Friday, the second-generation hooper was posted by Overtime.
The younger Arenas is competing in the 3Stripes Select Basketball Circuit, wherein he is participating in a pool group two years older than him. The 13-year-old is playing for the Compton Magic. During a game against the Arkansas Hawks in the 15U stage, Arenas dropped 40 points, along with rising for the game winner that has caught the attention of many.
"Bro is only in 7th grade 🤫 @aloniarenas @3ssbcircuit," @overtime on Instagram posted with a shush emoji.
Check out the full highlight below.
Isaiah Barnes reacted to Aloni Arenas' impressive game winner by reposting Overtime's Instagram upload on his story with the caption:
"Yuppp."
Isaiah is also carving out his career as one of the top prospects in the high school class of 2027. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and plays the guard position at Crespi High School in Encino, California, a similar position to Aloni Arenas.
There is no doubt that Isaiah Barnes and Aloni Arenas are looking to follow in their fathers' footsteps. Barnes has wrapped up the 2024-2025 high school basketball season playing for Crespi, while Arenas, who attends North California, is in the 3SSB Circuit, which runs from May 16 to 18 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Isaiah Barnes has received a college offer from coach Steve Lavin and the San Diego Toreros
On March 30, Isaiah Barnes shared on his Instagram account that he has received an offer to play collegiate hoops for the San Diego Toreros through coach Steve Lavin and his coaching staff.
There is no word yet on whether or not the young shooting guard will take the offer given to him, but he is grateful for it.
"Blessed to receive an offer from the University of San Diego🤍💙 Thank you Coach Lavin and staff for believing in me #gotoreros," Barnes wrote with a blue and a white heart emoji.
If Barnes does decide to commit to play for the Toreros in college basketball, then he will be joining a San Diego program that finished with an overall record of 6-27, 2-16 during WCC play earlier this year.
Barnes will be graduating from high school hoops in 2027. By that time, he will have the potential to spearhead a winning change in Steve Lavin's team.