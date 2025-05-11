Matt Barnes’ son Isaiah Barnes expresses his love for mom Gloria Govan via adorable snaps on IG

On the occasion of Mother's Day, people around the world are showing love to their moms, and Isaiah Barnes is no exception. The Crespi basketball star, who is the son of former NBA star Matt Barnes, posted some lovely snaps on Instagram to celebrate his beautiful relationship with his mom, Gloria Govan.

Ad

High school basketball star Isaiah Barnes posts Mother's Day message to mom Gloria Govan (Source: IG/ zaybarnes30)

"Happy mother's day mom, I love you so much @glogovan," Isaiah Barnes wrote in his caption.

Ad

Trending

Barnes's Instagram story had a total of three photos. The first one was a recent snap from Isaiah's prom night. He had clicked a picture with his mom in the backyard of their house before leaving for prom.

The second photo showed an adorable moment of mother-son love as Isaiah can be seen kissing his mom on the forehead while she smiles at the camera. The final photo was from Barnes's childhood. Gloria can be seen holding baby Isaiah and his brother, Carter, in her arms, smiling proudly at the camera.

Ad

Gloria Govan has broken up with the father of her children, Matt Barnes. However, they both act as co-parents for their kids, much like her sister, Laura Govan, and her ex-partner, Gilbert Arenas. After breaking up with Matt, she dated and later married another former Laker, Derek Fisher.

Like her sister Laura, Gloria also appeared on the reality show "Basketball Wives." However, while Laura has continued her passion for basketball and is now coaching her daughter Hamiley's AAU team, Gloria has ventured into acting and hosting.

Ad

Isaiah Barnes and his twin brother Carter, play for Crespi High School in Encino, California. They are both sophomores and are about to enter their junior year in the fall.

For his sophomore year with the Celts, Isaiah averaged 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2 steals per game. He and his brother led the Crespi Celts to a 21-9 overall record in Southern California, one of the most competitive regions in high school basketball.

Ad

The Barnes Twins led Crespi to the CIF Southern Section Division I Championship Tournament last February. The Celts made it to the second round, falling to Campbell Hall, 77-64.

Isaiah Barnes's twin brother, Carter, also wished Gloria Govan a happy Mother's Day

Meanwhile, Isaiah's twin brother, Carter, also had a Mother's Day message to Gloria Govan, though it was a much simpler message and a repost from the "Trust God Bro" Instagram page.

Ad

Carter Barnes also greets Gloria Govan a happy Mother's Day (source: IG/ carterbarnes35)

"God, thank you for my mom," the post read.

Carter Barnes was the third leading scorer for Crespi last season, ahead of his brother, Isaiah. As a sophomore, Carter averaged 11.8 points, 2.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More