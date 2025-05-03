Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan shares 3-word reaction to daughter Hamiley Arenas' clips of playing at Nike EYBL

With Alijah Arenas now home from the hospital, Hamiley Arenas and the rest of the Arenas and Govan families can now rest assured that the five-star USC signee is on the road to recovery. With their minds now a bit at ease, the rest of the family can now focus on basketball, especially mom Laura Govan.

NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas' wife, Laura, is currently the head coach of her youngest daughter's AAU squad, Why Not Premier 15U EYBL, and she could not help but be proud of Hamiley Arenas, even posting about her highlights during the Nike EYBL Session I in Phoenix, Arizona.

"@hamiley0arenas That's My baby," wrote Laura Govan in her Instagra story.

Laura Govan proudly reacts to youngest daughter Hamiley Arenas' AAU highlights with Why Not Premier (Source: IG/@lauramgovan)

During the high school season, Hamiley Arenas led her team, the Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) Knights, in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks, and she did it as a freshman. She averaged a double-double with 23.3 points. 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 3.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game. She is also second in her team in assists per game.

Despite her individual prowess, the freshman could not lead Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) to the Southern Section and state playoffs, with the Knights only garnering a 12-16 overall record. The team was also 0-10 in their division.

How well did Laura Govan and Hamiley Arenas fare during Nike EYBL Session I?

With Laura Govan as their head coach and Hamiley Arenas as one of their top players, Why Not Premier headed into Phoenix as one of the top teams. The question is, how well did their 15U squad do in the Nike EYBL Session I event in Arizona?

They ended Session I with a 3-2 record. Why Not Premier had two games on Apr. 25, losing their opening match against Mokan Elite, 64-47. They bounced back against Mountain West Premier 15 EYBL a few hours later, however, with a final score of 57-53.

On Saturday, April 26, they then improved to 2-1 after beating Cal Stars 59-47 in their first game of the day. However, they ran into the league-leading All Iowa Attack 15 EYBL, losing by 21 points, 59-38. They did bounce back again on Sunday, April 27, with a 61-55 win over Prime Nation, thus making their record so far at 3-2.

Their next stop will be Hoover, Alabama, where they will continue their Nike EYBL campaign. Their first opponent will be Alabama Southern Starz 15 EYBL on May 16.

