Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas drops 3-word reaction on Cuttino Mobley's son dominating at Sports Academy National Cup

Some middle schoolers are beginning to show their potential in various AAU and middle school basketball leagues. One of them is Myles Mobley, the son of former LA Clippers and Houston Rockets star Cuttino Mobley. Myles is only 14 at the moment, but he has already shown signs of being a star in an AAU game on Saturday, and this got the attention of HS freshman star Hamiley Arenas.

Hamiley is the second youngest child of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and former reality star Laura Govan. She plays for the Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) Lady Knights and as an NBA child herself, she was impressed with Myles Mobley's performance. She even took to her Instagram Stories to post about his big game.

Hamiley Arenas reacts to Myles Mobley's performance during the Sports Academy National Cup (Source: IG/ hamileyarenas0)

"oh my gawddd @myles_mobley," wrote Hamiley Arenas in her Instagram Stories caption.

The game was part of the Sports Academy National Cup's Grand Finale event in Thousand Oaks, California. The tournament pits some of the best middle school AAU squads and the leagues were divided by age bracket. Myles Mobley plays for the Class of 2029/14U bracket with the Paul George Elite.

Hamiley Arenas ended her freshman season as Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks)'s leader in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals

The girls' varsity team for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) may not have done as well as the boys' team, led by No. 1-ranked junior Tyran Stokes, but it does have a bright future ahead with Hamiley Arenas being considered one of the best freshman players out there. The team ended its season with a dismal 12-16 overall record and missed the various playoffs, but Hamiley still shined.

The youngest Arenas daughter did not just lead her team in points, but also in rebounds, blocks, and steals, and she did this as a freshman. Hamiley Arenas averaged 23.3 points on 39% field goal percentage, with 10.5 rebounds per game, 2.8 steals per game, and 0.9 blocks per game, all team-highs. Arenas barely missed on leading all categories with a team second-best 3.1 assists per game.

She also leads the team in free-throw percentage at 66% and in three-point percentage at 26%. For her freshman season, she racked up 583 career points, 78 assists, 262 rebounds, and 69 steals, along with 23 blocks.

Hamiley is currently unranked and unrated, though that is bound to change once she becomes a sophomore.

