Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan says she goes to "6 different cities" to catch her children Izela, Hamiley, and Alijah Arenas play 

Laura Govan has supported all four of her and Gilbert Arenas' children's basketball careers, as all are up-and-coming basketball stars. Eldest, Izela, plays for the Louisville Cardinals, while Alijah is a senior at Chatsworth and has committed to USC.

Meanwhile, Hamiley Arenas is considered one of the best freshman prospects in the country, while the youngest, Aloni Arenas, is making a name for himself in middle school.

The former reality show star is active on Instagram, especially for her kids. In her latest Instagram story on Friday, she talked about constantly travelling to see her kids play.

Laura Govan says she constantly travels to see her kids play basketball (Image via Instagram/@lauramgovan)

"There she is ... When's she not in 6 different cities, 4 different states in 18 days, away from home. ALL for Her Kids Schedules ... @hamileyarenas0 @izelaarenas @aloniarenas @alijah0arenas," Govan captioned her Instagram story.

Govan has proven she would cross borders to see her kids play. This was evident when she took her entire family to Paris as Izela Arenas made her NCAA debut for Louisville last year. She also constantly travels to Louisville to see her eldest daughter play before flying back to California to see her three younger children become rising basketball stars.

Govan also posts video highlights of her kids' performances and accompanies them for official visits. The former reality show star was also there for Alijah when he did his official photo shoot with USC when he committed to Eric Mussellman's program.

While estranged from her ex, Gilbert Arenas, she still tries to get along with him for the sake of their kids. Both often butt heads, especially on the issue of child support.

Laura Govan reacts to Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth getting their revenge on Tajh Ariza and Westchester

Losing to Westchester during the City Section Open Division final was a heartbreaker for Chatsworth, which made its Division II state championship semifinal win against its heated rival much sweeter.

Govan commented on the post from Ball Is Life soon after that 75–61 victory over the Tajh Ariza-led Comets.

Laura Govan reacts to Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth getting their revenge on Westchester (Source: Instagram/ ballislife)

"That’s my baby," the former reality show star wrote.

Alijah Arenas dropped 15 points in that crucial semifinal win, while Tajh Ariza, son of former NBA champion Trevor Ariza, had 19 points.

