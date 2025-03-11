"Stay working hard": Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas shares advice he received from his dad before he went on to defeat Tajh Arizas' at the playoffs

Alijah Arenas made sure Chatsworth won the season series against Tajh Ariza and Westchester during the Southern Regional semifinal of the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Division II Championships on Saturday. The series was tied 1-1, with the Chancellors beating the Comets in their rubber match and advancing to the Southern Regional final, 75-61.

After the game, the eldest son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas sat down with The Hoops Pill.

Alijah Arenas, who also had younger brother Aloni with him during that interview, was asked what piece of advice did his dad, Gilbert, gave to him before the game.

"He was saying, 'stay disciplined, stay working hard in this country and team," answered Alijah Arenas. "Move it, communicate, and you know what you could do. We also got, you know, encourage your teammates and stay uplifting and then just keep pushing forward."

Chatsworth defeated Westchester early in the season, but it was a close one, 59-55. Tajh Ariza, the son of former NBA champion Trevor Ariza, led Westchester to a 65-55 win in the CIF City Section Open Division final on Feb. 28. This tied the season series 1-1, but with that game last Saturday, the Chancellors finally won the season series against their regional rivals.

Which team will Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors face in the Southern Regional final?

Alijah Arenas and the Chancellors will now face the Bakersfield Christian Eagles in the final on Tuesday. Chatsworth came in as the No. 3 seed and defeated their City Section rival, the No. 2 seed Westchester in the regional semis, while Bakersfield Christian is the No. 5 seed and knocked off No. 1 seed Poly.

The winner of the Southern Regional final will take on the Northern Regional Final during the State Final for the Division II title, which is scheduled for Saturday. No. 5 seed Destiny Christian Academy and No. 3 seed Jesuit will also be battling it out on Tuesday for that coveted state final berth.

The Chancellors began their campaign for the Division II state title against No. 15 seed Knight, beating them 81-40. In Round II, they then took on No. 6 seed Francis Parker, which they also defeated handily, 80-59. This set up that rubber match against Westchester.

