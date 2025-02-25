"Cam Ward of basketball": Hoops fans react as Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas leads high school to the LA City Section Open Division title game

Although five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas had plenty of ups and downs during the 2024-2025 season, he has now led the Chatsworth Chancellors to the cusp of winning a state championship. On Monday, the No. 1 seed defeated No. 4 Palisades 77–47 to reach the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships Open Division final.

Arenas scored 31 points in the win at the Roybal High School in Los Angeles. His performance got fans talking on Instagram.

"Cam ward of basketball," one fan wrote.

"Crazy how good all of @no.chill.gil & @lauramgovan kids are there both boys and both girls are great athletes," another fan wrote, mentioning Alijah's parents, Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan.

"He look like he be playin against his kids. Way too good for these boys," another wrote.

Many fans complimented his dominant performance on Monday.

"Wizards need to pick him up for free. His daddy owe us about that much… :-) j/k but for real…" one fan wrote.

"Best the valley has ever seen," one fan wrote.

"Strong genes and work ethic," another person wrote.

Hoops fans react to Alijah Arenas' 31-point performance vs. Palisades (Source: Instagram/ sportscenternext)

Arenas has now led Chatsworth to a 22-7 record, getting challenged by No. 8 seed Fairfax in the opening round of the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships Open Division playoffs on Feb. 18 with a final score of 62–51. This led the Chancellors to the semifinals, where they dominated Palisades.

Alijah Arenas vs. Tajh Ariza rematch happening at the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships Open Division final

The team that awaits Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors at the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships Open Division final will be the Westchester Comets. They are led by another five-star NBA son, Tajh Ariza, the son of former LA Lakers star Trevor Ariza.

The showdown is scheduled for Friday at LA Southwest. This will be the second meeting between these two teams, with the Chancellors beating the Comets 59–55 in a close thriller in November. Westchester is the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and would want revenge against Alijah and Co.

