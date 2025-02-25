Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares 3-word reaction to son Alijah Arenas' performance for Chatsworth

Former reality show star Laura Govan is one proud mom as her eldest son, five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas, shone again on the court. He led his team, the Chatsworth Chancellors, to the final of the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships Open Division on Monday.

As expected, the mother of four commented on the post that featured her son's big win.

Alijah Arenas, who Govan had with former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, led Chatsworth to a 77-47 win in the semifinal of the ongoing tournament against Palisades. He dropped 31 points and this got his mom talking.

"That’s my Baby ❤️," commented Laura Govan after her son's 31-point performance.

It was not just Govan who commented on the post regarding Alijah Arenas getting to the state title final, but also his girlfriend Jaden, who has gotten quite close with his family. Alijah's AAU team, Compton Magic, also reacted to the post.

"❤️❤️," replied Alijah Arenas' girlfriend, Jayden.

"I’m a Witness." Replied Alijah Arenas' AAU team, Compton Magic.

Laura Govan, Jayden, and Compton Magic react to Alijah Arenas leading Chatsworth to the state championship game (source: Instagram/ sportscenternext)

Alijah Arenas and the No. 1 seed Chatsworth Chancellors will next face No. 2 seed Westchester Comets led by fellow five-star NBA son Tajh Ariza in the final.

The highly-anticipated rematch will happen on Friday, Feb. 28. Previously, Arenas and his team defeated Westchester back in November last year, with the final score being 59-55.

As for his girlfriend Jayden, she has gotten so close to Alijah's family that she even accompanied his mom, Alijah, and the rest of his siblings to Paris to watch eldest sibling Izela make her college debut for the Louisville Cardinals. She also appeared in his official photoshoot after he committed to USC.

Laura Govan shares more of Alijah Arenas' highlights on her Instagram Stories

Laura Govan is known to share posts regarding her four kids, all of whom are basketball standouts. Izela is playing for Louisville, Alijah is a five-star USC commit, Hamiley is a freshman rising star and Aloni is a middle school prodigy.

Her latest post features Alijah and his 31-point performance against Palisades during the City Section Open Division playoff semifinal.

Laura Govan shares Alijah Arenas highlights vs. Palisades (Source: Instagram/ lauramgovan)

The highlight featured the USC commit dunking over several defenders. Her Instagram Stories are often filled with her children's highlights as well as some more personal posts and her takes on politics.

