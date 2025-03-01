Trevor Ariza’s son Tajh Ariza shares 2-word reaction as Westchester beats Alijah Arenas’ Chatsworth to win the L.A. City Section title

On Friday, Tajh Ariza, five-star junior and son of former NBA champion Trevor Ariza, led the Westchester Comets to the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships title. This is now the school's 16th City Section championship, with the Comets proudly hoisting the title after their 65–55 win over Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors.

Tajh Ariza reacted to the big championship win on his Instagram Stories.

Tajh Ariza reacts to winning the LA City Section championship (Source: Instagram/ tajhariza)

He posted a picture from the game and captioned it:

"Belt boyz," Ariza.

Tajh Ariza winning the LA City Section title over Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth (Source: Instagram/ tajhariza)

"Comet Boys," Ariza captioned another picture that he shared on his IG Story.

Tajh Ariza had a double-double in the game with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Those five assists were crucial to the victory as Tajh handed out some of the Comets' crucial late-game scores.

Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth came into the game as the favorites, being the No. 1 seed in the tournament, while Ariza and Westchester came in as the No. 2 seed. Chatsworth also previously defeated Westchester in November, 59–55. In that final, the five-star son of Gilbert Arenas had 31 points and six rebounds, but his efforts were not enough.

Tajh Ariza talks about big LA City Section final win vs. Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth

After the game, Tajh Ariza spoke with Sports Central LA's Tarek Fattal about his big championship win.

Tajh said when he was asked how he was feeling with the win:

"I mean, it's big, you know, it all ties in, with just everything, it all ties in." (0:10)

He was then asked how he felt about his performance in that championship win.

"I mean, it makes ut very hard to top it. We got a whole bunch of weapons, so why not use them?" the five-star guard said. (0:20)

The game on Friday was close throughout, with Westchester pulling away after a couple of technical fouls from the Chancellors. Both teams will compete again next week in the Southern California Regional playoffs. The pairings and seedings will be announced on Sunday.

