“They brought the love back to LA city basketball”: Hoops fans react as Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah Arenas loses out Championship against Tajh Ariza

Despite coming into the game as the No. 1 seed, five-star USC signee Alijah Arenas couldn't lead the Chatsworth Chancellors to the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships title. Instead, it was Tajh Ariza and the Westchester Comets who came out victorious, winning the school's 16th City Section championship.

Both Tajh Ariza and Alijah Arenas put up some monster numbers. Alijah, son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, put up 31 points and six rebounds, while Tajh, son of Trevor Ariza, had a double-double performance for the championship with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

The final score was 65-55 for the Westchester Comets and their efforts impressed many fans online:

"Congrats to @westchesterbasketball and also tajh & Alijah 🔥 they brought the love back to LA city basketball and are future pros," said Swish Cultures founder Jordan Richard.

"They had the city outside tonight 🔥" commented one person.

"Man top show down in LA!!" another commenter noted.

Others commented on how well the two five-star NBA sons played:

"Is it me or based on these clips both their games are every similar. Ariza might be a little quicker but they play alike. I like both their games, they’ll transition well to the next level," said one commenter.

"Tajh lookin like pops in his prime," another pointed out.

"Prime example of EYBL versus Adidas circuit and Nike has way better players!," another commenter added.

Hoops fans comment on Tajh Ariza vs. Alijah Arenas City Section final game (Source: Instagram/ swishcultures)

The game was close throughout, with Ariza carrying Westchester as he sank four clutch free throws after Chatsworth made two crucial errors in the form of technical fouls. In the end, the Chancellors failed to mount any comeback, with the Comets slowly pushing away.

The two teams' season is not over yet, though, as both will still be playing in the Southern California Regional playoffs next week. Pairings are scheduled to be announced on Sunday.

Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth's road to the LA City Section final

Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors had a late push in the season and went on an eight-game winning streak to get that No. 1 seed for the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships.

They started their playoff campaign on Feb 19 against the No. 8 seed Fairfax, winning 62-51. Next up was against No. 4 seed Palisades, with the Chancellors dominating them for a 30-point semifinal victory, 77-47 last Feb. 24. This then led to that final against Tajh Ariza and Westchester.

