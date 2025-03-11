Gilbert Arenas and ex Laura Govan share their reactions to daughter Hamiley Arenas being regarded as one of the best high school freshmen

Despite more people talking about her five-star brother Alijah, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) freshman sensation Hamiley Arenas has proven to be one of the top freshman hoopers in the country. Stoner Sports Network thinks so and declared her as "One of the top freshman in the nation."

This distinction for their youngest daughter brought both of Hamiley Arenas' parents to the comments section. Former reality show star Laura Govan and her estranged ex, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, showed how proud they are of the rising basketball star.

"🔥🔥," commented Gilbert Arenas regarding daughter Hamiley Arenas.

"That’s My Baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️," added Hamiley's mom, Laura Govan.

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas comment on youngest daughter being called one of the best freshmen in the country (source: Instagram/ stonersportsnetwork)

Despite Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) not having a particularly impressive season, Hamiley Arenas has shown herself to be a very good scorer and rebounder during her freshman year.

According to MaxPreps, she leads the Knights with a double-double of 23.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. She is also second in assists for the team, averaging 3.1 per game.

The youngest Arenas daughter also leads Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in field goal percentage with 39%, as well as steals per game at 2.8 and blocks per game at 0.9.

She also led the team in scoring and assists this season, with a total of 583 points in her freshman year, along with 78 assists. She also had a total of 262 rebounds and 69 steals, with 23 blocks for the season.

Hamiley Arenas and Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) Knights lost 12 of last 15 games

Despite Hamiley carrying the Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) Knights on her back, the team has been struggling and has lost 12 of its last 15 games. The team ended its season with only two wins in 2025 so far, with their last win coming last Dec. 30 against Rolling Hills Prep, 71-47.

The Knights did not even make the playoffs as the team ended its season with a 12-16 record and a six-game losing streak. Hamiley Arenas and crew last won on Jan. 25 against San Fernando, 60-23. This then led to that six-game losing streak.

Their last opponent was No. 3-ranked junior Jerzy Robinson and Sierra Canyon last Feb. 25. The Trailblazers crushed the Knights 91-24 in a one-sided contest. Despite this, Hamiley's future is still bright as she had plenty of time to learn during this season.

