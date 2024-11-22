Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas shares his reaction to sister Hamiley Arena's high school debut

Gilbert Arenas' younger sister, Hamiley Arenas, made a spectacular high school debut, and his brother, Alijah Arenas, seemed elated. He took to Instagram on Thursday to express his happiness and congratulate his sister for her stunning performance.

“She went crazy in her high school debut,” wrote Alijah Arenas, showing pride for his sister Hamiley Arenas.

Alijah Arenas via Instagram

Hamiley Arenas made her high school debut for Notre Dame High School against Campbell Hall and delivered an incredible performance, recording 27 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. The game was a perfect opportunity to showcase her skills, and she didn't miss it. However, despite putting in an incredible performance, she couldn't get her team to victory and lost the game 70-75 to Campbell Hall.

Her exceptional display of talent even drew praise from her dad, NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas. The 3X NBA all-star reshared the video featuring his daughter decimating her opponents on the court. He attached a caption brimming with pride as well:

"@hamileyarenas0 With her 27 points and 13 rebounds, high school debut," read the caption of Gilbert's post.

Gilbert Arenas' children shining on the court this Week ft. Alijah Arenas and Hamiley Arenas

Fans complimented Gilbert Arenas with comments like, "He breeds bucket getters" after his daughter’s exceptional performance in her high school debut. However, the other Arenas siblings are proving fans true as well. It has been a week of significant achievements for the Arenas family.

Last Saturday, November 9, Izela Arenas, Alijah and Hamiley's elder sister, shone in her college basketball debut with the Louisville Cardinals. The 5-foot-9 freshman contributed with seven points, three rebounds and one assist, helping her team secure a 75-51 win over Southern Indiana.

Meanwhile, Alijah Arenas is also making waves in the basketball world. The 5-star junior opened his season for Chatsworth High School with a bang. Playing against Verdugo High School on Nov. 15, he put up 32 points, topped with 10 rebounds, five assists, and four steals, leading his team to a thumping 79-49 victory.

Furthermore, Alijah stepped up in the high-profile clash this Tuesday against Westchester Senior featuring Tajh Ariza, the No. 6 nationally ranked player. Alijha scored 25 points and helped his team beat Westchester by a narrow 58-56 margin.

