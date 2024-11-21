Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas shares a 3-word reaction to his mother Laura Govan's post

Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, shared a heartwarming three-word reaction to her mother, Laura Govan’s Instagram post. The reaction perfectly showcases the close bond the mother-son duo have.

"Basketball Wives" fame Laura Govan shared a clip of her son Alijah Arenas making a basket from the high-profile clash on Tuesday against Tajh Ariza-led Westchester High School. Besides the post, she also inserted a heartwarming text that read:

“My Baby❤️”

In a touching display of love, Alijah responded with a repost of the Instagram story, adding:

"Love you, ma," perfectly encapsulating their affectionate relationship in just three words.

The electrifying game at Westchester High School saw Alijah shine with a remarkable 25 points, leading Chatsworth High School to a narrow 58-56 victory. The high-stakes match was a much-talked-about event featuring two of the most prominent names in high school basketball: Alijah Arenas and Tajh Ariza.

While Tajh Ariza, the No. 6th nationally-ranked player, managed 14 points, Alijah’s dynamic performance and leadership ultimately secured the win for his team. But that's not an isolated performance; Alijah Arenas also kickstarted his junior season with a stunning performance.

In his debut game, against Verdugo High School, the No. 4th nationally-ranked player posted 32 points alongside 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Alijah Arenas has another admirer in his growing list of supporters

Gilbert Arenas’ ex, Laura Govan, has been very supportive and caring of her son Alijah Arenas. Time and again, she has taken to social media to shower love on him.

However, the 6-foot-5 guard is drawing praise from another person very close to his father – Gilbert Arenas' girlfriend, Melli Monaco.

Alijah’s standout performance in his junior season debut particularly impressed Monaco. To show her admiration for the 17-year-old, she posted an Instagram story featuring a video of him from "@ballislife." The caption read:

"But of course," "a quick 32 to start with 👨‍🍳 @alijah0arenas.”

Gilbert Arenas, the 3X NBA All-Star, has been dating French social media influencer Melli Monaco for over a year. The couple announced their engagement back in July, following a one-year relationship.

Alijah is certainly turning heads with his performance. Amid all the admiration and praise from his mother, father and millions of fans, the young guard has also garnered the attention of over 17 colleges eager to recruit him for their basketball programs.

With his standout skills on the court, Alijah's future looks incredibly promising as he continues to rise through the ranks.

