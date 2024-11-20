Photo: Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza shares a snap with Alijah Arenas following their matchup

Trevor Ariza’s son, Tajh Ariza, and Alijah Areans are two of the most prominent names in high school basketball. When these two clash, it's bound to be trending in the hoop community.

One such tussle happened this Tuesday (November 19) amid a packed stadium at Westchester, and Tajh Ariza shared a snap of the clash on his Instagram story on Wednesday.

Tajh Ariza via Instagram

The picture featured both players in action during their Tuesday matchup. Both players are considered top prospects in their respective classes, with Ariza representing Westchester High School and Arenas showcasing his skills for Chatsworth.

Trending

Amid a star-studded audience that included Clippers guard James Harden and USC coach Eric Musselman, both players showcased their skills in an electrifying display of talent, striving to lead their respective teams to victory. Ultimately, Junior Arenas’ 25 points triumphed over Tajh’s 14, leading to a 58-56 victory for Chatsworth.

Both Tajh and Alijah have a lot in common. They are considered promising recruits in their respective classes, with Tajh occupying the sixth spot in the 247Sports national ranking while Alijah sits in fourth.

They are neck-to-neck in terms of NIL value as well. If Alijah Arenas enjoys a NIL value of around $720k, Tajh, who has recently partnered with clothing brand ‘The Marathon,' also boasts a NIL valuation of $578k.

Can Tajh Ariza win Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year?

When Naismith Trophy’s official Instagram account dropped the watchlist for Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year, it was a surprise for the hoop fans. Among the big names of high school basketball, including Kiyan Anthony, Camron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, and more, Tajh Ariza, the 6-foot-8 forward from Westchester Senior, also secured a spot on the list.

The award which is considered one of the most prestigious honors in high school basketball has big names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson as its winners.

As the Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year selection committee of sports journalists, coaches, and experts evaluates the top high school basketball players, Tajh Ariza is certainly positioning himself as a strong contender.

The young forward put up a strong performance of 30 points for Playa del Ray (CA) St. Bernard’s. Likewise, on the Nike EYBL E15 Circuit, he managed an impressive average of 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game playing for Team WhyNot. When Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year will be announced in July next year, Ariza could very well be in the running for the coveted honor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback