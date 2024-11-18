Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan highlights her Virgo traits through a relatable dialogue from Netflix's 'Wednesday'

Alijah Arenas’ mom, Laura Govan, shared a candid and relatable Instagram story on Sunday, pointing to her Virgo traits. In the Instagram story, Gilbert Arenas’ ex-wife highlighted her Zodiac sign’s carefree side with a clever reference to Netflix's "Wednesday."

Govan, who has four children with the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, shared a clip of Wednesday Adams, the Netflix series' main character, acknowledging her true self.

“I act as if I don't care if people dislike me. Deep Down, I secretly enjoy it,” Adams says in the clip.

Alijah Arenas' Mother Laura Govan via Instagram

Laura Govan might have found the quote too fitting to her own carefree self. Known for her candidness, Govan connected with the character’s unapologetic self-assurance and sharp wit, humorously hinting at how she too might secretly enjoy the occasional disapproval.

This week has been nothing short of joyful for Laura Govan. On Nov. 9, Izela Arenas, daughter of Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas, made a resounding college debut with the Louisville Cardinals. The 5-foot-9 freshman contributed seven points, three rebounds and one assist in her team's 75-51 victory against Southern Indiana.

Govan expressed her happiness with a series of snaps in her Instagram story with captions like, "That's my baby.” Later on at the end of the week, on Friday, Alijah Arenas, her son, and a budding five-star prospect, made his junior season debut with a bang.

Playing against Verdugo High School, the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2026 dropped a stunning 32-point performance, topped with 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. His valuable contribution led his team, Chatsworth High School (California), to an easy 79-49 victory.

Unleashing Virgo energy, Laura Govan appears to throw shade at Shaunie Henderson

Besides Laura Govan’s latest post, her carefree attitude and straightforwardness were also apparent in an Instagram story she posted on Wednesday. She apparently made a sharp comment toward Shaunie Henderson, the ex-wife of former LA Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal. Govan seemed to throw a playful jibe at Henderson with a still from the Al Pacino movie "Scarface."

The now-deleted story, where Govan tagged Henderson, included the text:

"If you can't handle it, that's on you!”

That's Laura Govan, the former Washington Wizards star's wife, living up to her carefree Virgo traits. Whether cheering for her son or daughter or sharing insights into her life, Govan continues to captivate her followers with every post.

