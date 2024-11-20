"Alijah NBA ready I seen enough": Hoops fans react to Alijah Arenas vs Trevor Arizas matchup which had James Harden in attendance

Alijah Arenas, the No.2 nationally ranked shooting guard, has convinced basketball fans that he is ready for professional basketball. On Tuesday, the 5-star prospect went head-to-head with Tajh Ariza, another top-10 prospect, in front of an audience that included Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden.

Ballislife shared a couple of clips from the game on their Instagram handle on Wednesday.

"NBA Star James Harden pulled up to watch two of the top LA prospects Alijah Arenas & Tajh Ariza match up at the Westside Tip Off Classic! @alijah0arenas @tajhariza @tipoffclassic 🎥 @beachcityhoops. Does SoCal have the most competitive hoops?" Ballislife captioned the post.

Trending

Alijah Arenas' fans flocked to the comment section to support NBA legend Gilbert Arenas' son.

"Alijah NBA ready I [have] seen enough," one fan said.

@ballislife via Instagram

"Arenas is a pro," another fan said.

More followed with similar emotions for the Chatsworth High School star.

"Alijah is so polished," one fan said.

"Arenas already got a pro game," another fan said.

Some shot their opinions, drew comparisons, and lauded both Ariza and Arenas for their performances.

"Trevor got more defensive instincts like his dad while Arenas scores like his dad lol," a fan said.

"Alijah got his game damn near zipped up already but they both gone be tough," another fan said.

@ballislife via Instagram

Alijah Arenas leads the scoresheet with 25 points to his name against Tajh Ariza's 14. Arenas' performance helped his side secure a narrow 58-56 victory in a thrilling encounter.

Which College Will Alijah Arenas Commit To?

The 6-foot-4 guard has received around 20 offers from top universities across the nation, including UCLA, Fresno State, Washington State, UTEP and California. As per On3, UCLA has the highest chance of landing the No.4 recruit from the 2026 class, with a 7.9% possibility.

Fresno State, with a 6.9% chance, and California, with a 5.9% chance, are next in line. The rest of the schools aren't far behind either, with a 5% chance each. More official visits might give a clear picture of Alijah Arenas' stance on his commitment.

Alijah is also one of the highest NIL-valued basketball stars. As per On3, he has an NIL-value of a whopping $720k.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback