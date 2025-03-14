"You can only be a kid for so long": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan dishes out life advice as she appears on an interview with son Alijah Arenas

Five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas has booked a ticket to Sacramento as the Chatsworth Chancellors have made it to the California Division II State Championship final. After booking his finals appearance, the shooting guard and his mom, former reality show star Laura Govan, spoke with Lucca the Intern to talk about basketball and more.

Lucca first asked Laura Govan what sort of advice she would give her younger self.

"My young Laura advice would be to take your time, there is no hurry to get old and not live it out and enjoy it. So, you can only be a kid for so long, but you're an adult for the rest of your life." she said.

The interviewer then turned to Alijah Arenas and asked the five-star shooting guard what having a support system from a mom like Laura means to him.

"It means a lot to me, like, I've been saying that a lot before a game. It just gives me comfort when I walk into a gym and I see her every time," said Alijah Arenas.

Laura Govan is often present when her kids play, often traveling far and wide just to see them play. She often posts highlights of their games on social media, whether it be in Louisville for Izela, in Chatsworth for Alijah, or in Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) for Hamiley.

Who will Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors face in the California Division II State Final?

After beating Bakersfield. 66-51 in the Regional Finals last Tuesday, Chatsworth is heading to Sacramento as the South Region champion. There, Alijah Arenas and crew will face off against the winner of the North Region, namely Jesuit High School.

Jesuit, located in Carmichael, California, does not have any star-rated player, according to On3. However, the school did produce Andreh Stojakovic, the son of legendary NBA sharpshooter Peja Stojakovic. The team outlasted Destiny Christian Academy in the Northern Regional Final on Tuesday, 65-55.

The showdown will happen on March 15 at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center at 4:00 PM Pacific time. Both teams entered as the No. 3 seed of their respective regions, and both defeated the No. 5 seeds during their respective Regional Finals games.

Chatsworth defeated City Section rival Westchester during the Southern Regional Semi-Finals. 75-61, avenging the Chancellors' loss during the City Section Open Division final last Feb. 28. Before that. Alijah Arenas and Crew also defeated Francis Parker and Knight High School in convincing fashion.

