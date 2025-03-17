“He gets it from me”: Gilbert Arenas’ daughter Hamiley Arenas hypes up younger brother Aloni

Gilbert Arenas' youngest daughter, Hamiley Arenas, is considered one of the best freshman stars in the country as she leads the Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) Knights. The rising star also showed some love for her younger brother, Aloni, who has been making a name for himself in middle school.

Ad

The freshman guard posted one of her brother's highlights on her Instagram stories.

"oh my gawdddddddd @aloniarenas," Hamiley wrote. "He gets in from me yall."

Hamiley Arenas hypes up younger brother Aloni Arenas on her Instagram Stories (Source: Instagram/ hamileyarenas0)

Hamiley showed off a video of Aloni competing in an Adidas 3SSB game, playing for his AAU team, Compton Magic, which was also where his older brother Alijah used to play. The highlight video showed the youngest of the Arenas siblings going through multiple defenders to make a tough shot.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Like her dad, older sister and older brother, both Hamiley and Aloni are Adidas athletes. All four of Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan's kids play basketball, from eldest Izela who now plays for Louisville, to second child Alijah who plays for Chatsworth in high school and has committed to USC.

Hamiley Arenas surpasses 500 points in her freshman year

Despite the fact that her team did not advance to the state championships, Hamiley Arenas established herself as her team's standout, leading Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in scoring and rebounding. She averaged 23.3 points, 3.1 assists, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.

Ad

She earned a reputation as a double-double machine and has surpassed 500 points, and she did it in her first year of high school. Scouts have already taken notice and she is on a trajectory to become a major collegiate prospect, much like her two elder siblings.

Her season high was 40 points, doing it against Santa Monica last Dec. 7. She also tallied four games where she scored 30 points or more, as well as 12 double-double performances in 23 games. She also had 26 points, 15 rebounds and five assists during her debut game last November.

The Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) Knights ended their campaign last in the Mission League, with a 12-16 overall record and 0-10 in the league. They also ended the season with a six-game losing streak, including their last one last Feb. 5 where they were dominated by the Jerzy Robinson-led Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback