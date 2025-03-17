PHOTOS: Gilbert Arenas’ ex Laura Govan showers love on son Alijah Arenas on his 18th birthday with a series of social media posts

Five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, is now legally an adult as he celebrated his 18th birthday on Monday. His ever-supportive mother, former reality show star Laura Govan, posted several Instagram photos of her eldest son through the years and wished him a happy birthday.

Ad

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA @ALIJA0ARENAS 18 HUH!? THAT'S CRAZY... YOUCAME OUT OF MY BODY THAT LONG AGO!" Govan wrote Sunday.

Laura Govan celebrates Alijah Arenas' birthday on Instagram (Source: Instagram/@lauramgovan)

Laura Govan posts more throwback photos on Alijah Arenas' birthday on Instagram (Source: Instagram/@lauramgovan)

Laura Govan posts a photo with her son during a USC photo shoot on Alijah Arenas' birthday on Instagram (Source: Instagram/@lauramgovan)

Laura Govan posts even more throwback photos on Alijah Arenas' birthday on Instagram (Source: Instagram/@lauramgovan)

Laura Govan has been fairly active on social media, especially when it comes to her kids, Izela, Aloni, Hamiley and Alijah Arenas, all of whom she shares with her ex-partner, Gilbert Arenas.

Ad

Trending

All four of their children play basketball, with eldest Izela playing for Louisville, Alijah just wrapping up his high school career and heading to USC, Hamiley playing for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) and Aloni being a middle school rising star. Their mom regularly posts about them and even travels miles and across borders to see them play.

Laura Govan says she is proud of Alijah Arenas despite state championship loss

As for Alijah Arenas, he competed for the CIF Division II state championship with Chatsworth against Jesuit High School on Saturday. While Chatsworth failed to win the state championship and ended its season with a loss, the eldest Arenas son had a career night, becoming just the 15th player to score 3,000 points in high school. This led his mom to react on her Instagram stories as well.

Ad

Laura Govan reacts to Alijah Arenas hitting the 3,000-point milestone (Image via Instagram/@lauramgovan)

"@alijah0arenas PROUD MOMMY," Laura Govan wrote after Alijah's career milestone.

Ad

Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, even though Alijah Arenas had 22 points. However, he was shooting bricks in the fourth quarter, missing all seven shots and allowing Jesuit to get away with the game.

Arenas ended his high school career with 3,002 points and as one of the Chatsworth Chancellors' greatest players ever. He had led the team to not just Saturday's state final in Sacramento, but also the City Section Open Division final in LA, even though the Chancellors lost both games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback