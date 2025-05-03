Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares 4-word reaction as younger son Aloni Arenas shows out for the Compton Magic

She may be a head coach for a different AAU team, but for Aloni Arenas, Why Not Premier Girls 15U EYBL head coach Laura Govan is willing to make an exception. The former reality show star-turned AAU coach posted some of her youngest son's highlights for Compton Magic on Friday, showing him driving through defenders and making a shot.

Ad

Laura Govan shares Aloni Arenas' highlights for Compton Magic (Source: Instagram/lauramgovan)

"@aloniarenas letssssss Goooooo papa," said Laura Govan in the caption with a heart emoji.

Ad

Trending

While Aloni Arenas' elder sister, Hamiley, plays for their mom's Why Not Premier squad for her AAU team, the youngest of the four Arenas siblings plays for Compton Magic, the team that his elder brother, Alijah Arenas, played for during his AAU days. Compton Magic is an Adidas 3SSB team, while Why Not Premier is part of the Nike EYBL Circuit.

Aloni Arenas has been getting much hype as an up-and-coming prospect, even though he is still in middle school. The youngest of the Arenas siblings has repeatedly gone viral as he has shown that he can score against older and bigger high school players. He will still enter eighth grade this fall before finally entering high school a year later, and will only continue to improve.

Ad

All four of Gilbert Arenas' and Laura Govan's kids, Izela, Alijah, Hamiley, and Aloni Arenas, play basketball.

All four Arenas siblings have a unique basketball pedigree, with both parents being former basketball stars themselves. Gilbert Arenas was a former NBA All-Star, with classic playoff and regular season battles with the likes of LeBron James, while Laura Govan was a high school and college basketball star. This basketball talent has been passed on to all four of their kids.

Ad

The eldest, Izela, has just finished her freshman season at Louisville and is looking to stay another year with the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, Alijah Arenas is a five-star shooting guard who has signed with USC, though him being able to play next year remains in question after he was hospitalized last week after a horrific car crash, which saw him being placed into a medically induced coma. He is now awake and home, recovering, but is still under observation even though he did not sustain any injuries.

As for Hamiley, she is currently playing under her mom at Why Not Premier for the Nike EYBL season. She was a standout in her freshman year with Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks). Finally, there is Aloni Arenas, who is playing in the junior AAU circuit and is a middle school standout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More