Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares 4-word reaction as younger son Aloni Arenas shows out for the Compton Magic

She may be a head coach for a different AAU team, but for Aloni Arenas, Why Not Premier Girls 15U EYBL head coach Laura Govan is willing to make an exception. The former reality show star-turned AAU coach posted some of her youngest son's highlights for Compton Magic on Friday, showing him driving through defenders and making a shot.
"@aloniarenas letssssss Goooooo papa," said Laura Govan in the caption with a heart emoji.
While Aloni Arenas' elder sister, Hamiley, plays for their mom's Why Not Premier squad for her AAU team, the youngest of the four Arenas siblings plays for Compton Magic, the team that his elder brother, Alijah Arenas, played for during his AAU days. Compton Magic is an Adidas 3SSB team, while Why Not Premier is part of the Nike EYBL Circuit.
Aloni Arenas has been getting much hype as an up-and-coming prospect, even though he is still in middle school. The youngest of the Arenas siblings has repeatedly gone viral as he has shown that he can score against older and bigger high school players. He will still enter eighth grade this fall before finally entering high school a year later, and will only continue to improve.
All four of Gilbert Arenas' and Laura Govan's kids, Izela, Alijah, Hamiley, and Aloni Arenas, play basketball.
All four Arenas siblings have a unique basketball pedigree, with both parents being former basketball stars themselves. Gilbert Arenas was a former NBA All-Star, with classic playoff and regular season battles with the likes of LeBron James, while Laura Govan was a high school and college basketball star. This basketball talent has been passed on to all four of their kids.
The eldest, Izela, has just finished her freshman season at Louisville and is looking to stay another year with the Cardinals.
Meanwhile, Alijah Arenas is a five-star shooting guard who has signed with USC, though him being able to play next year remains in question after he was hospitalized last week after a horrific car crash, which saw him being placed into a medically induced coma. He is now awake and home, recovering, but is still under observation even though he did not sustain any injuries.
As for Hamiley, she is currently playing under her mom at Why Not Premier for the Nike EYBL season. She was a standout in her freshman year with Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks). Finally, there is Aloni Arenas, who is playing in the junior AAU circuit and is a middle school standout.