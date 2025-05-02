LeBron James' son Bryce James and future Arizona teammate Koa Peat show love as Alijah Arenas returns home after frightful accident

After his horrific accident last week, Alijah Arenas is finally back home from the hospital on Wednesday. He crashed his Cybertruck into a fire hydrant before crashing into a tree. The vehicle then caught fire before some good Samaritans pulled him out of the burning wreck, but he had to be hospitalized and was placed into a medically induced coma.

Ad

After he came home, his dad, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, posted a video on Instagram of him arriving and thanking the people who helped in what could have been a deadly situation inside the Cybertruck, which was reportedly filling up with smoke and fire. Alijah was banging on the window, trying to escape, but was trapped inside.

Ad

Trending

Gilbert Arenas, who is estranged from Alijah's mother, Laura Govan, tagged her in the video of their son coming home. Alijah's entire family was by his side the whole time.

Alijah's return also solicited reactions from his peers, including McDonald's All-American Game teammate and five-star Arizona signee Koa Peat.

"❤️my brother," Peat wrote.

Five-star Arizona signee Koa Peat reacts to Alijah Arenas returning home after accident (Source: IG/ no.chill.gill)

Arizona signee and fellow NBA player Bryce James, the son of Gilbert's old playoff rival, LeBron James, also showed some love for Alijah Arenas.

Ad

Arizona signee Bryce James reacts to Alijah Arenas returning home (source: IG/ _justbryce)

Gilbert Arenas, who is estranged from Alijah's mother, Laura Govan, tagged her in the video of their son coming home. They put their differences aside after the accident, with Alijah's entire family being by his side the whole time after he was hospitalized.

Ad

Alijah Arenas remains 'under close watch' after being released from the hospital

While he may finally be able to walk, the five-star USC commit remains "under close watch" but is now "resting comfortably." ESPN's Shams Charania reported this on X after receiving a statement from the Arenas family.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We are grateful to share that Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital and is now resting comfortably under close watch," the statement said. "While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support."

The Arenas and Govan families then asked the public for some privacy as Alijah continues on his road to recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More