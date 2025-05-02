LeBron James' son Bryce James and future Arizona teammate Koa Peat show love as Alijah Arenas returns home after frightful accident

After his horrific accident last week, Alijah Arenas is finally back home from the hospital on Wednesday. He crashed his Cybertruck into a fire hydrant before crashing into a tree. The vehicle then caught fire before some good Samaritans pulled him out of the burning wreck, but he had to be hospitalized and was placed into a medically induced coma.
After he came home, his dad, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, posted a video on Instagram of him arriving and thanking the people who helped in what could have been a deadly situation inside the Cybertruck, which was reportedly filling up with smoke and fire. Alijah was banging on the window, trying to escape, but was trapped inside.
Gilbert Arenas, who is estranged from Alijah's mother, Laura Govan, tagged her in the video of their son coming home. Alijah's entire family was by his side the whole time.
Alijah's return also solicited reactions from his peers, including McDonald's All-American Game teammate and five-star Arizona signee Koa Peat.
"❤️my brother," Peat wrote.
Arizona signee and fellow NBA player Bryce James, the son of Gilbert's old playoff rival, LeBron James, also showed some love for Alijah Arenas.
Alijah Arenas remains 'under close watch' after being released from the hospital
While he may finally be able to walk, the five-star USC commit remains "under close watch" but is now "resting comfortably." ESPN's Shams Charania reported this on X after receiving a statement from the Arenas family.
"We are grateful to share that Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital and is now resting comfortably under close watch," the statement said. "While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support."
The Arenas and Govan families then asked the public for some privacy as Alijah continues on his road to recovery.