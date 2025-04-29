What is Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' high school ranking? Looking at the USC commit's final ranking on the Top 150 list

Five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas is hospitalized after Thursday's horrific early morning Cybertruck crash. Amid this, he received his updated Top 150 rankings for the Class of 2025 from On3 on Monday.

The eldest son of former NBA All-Star Alijah Arenas and former reality show star Laura Govan is now ranked No. 7 overall by On3.

Arenas remains a five-star prospect, though he may not be able to play for the school he has signed with, USC, anytime soon. However, he is in a stable condition after the Cybertruck crash, though doctors had to place him in a medically induced coma shortly after the crash. He is now out of his comatose state and is even able to write.

The five-star recruit was originally part of the Class of 2026, but reclassified to the Class of 2025. He retained his five-star status from some of the top rankings sites, including 247Sports and ESPN.

As a senior, the second Arenas sibling led the Chatsworth Chancellors to the final of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Open Division Championships, only to fall to fellow five-star NBA son, Tajh Ariza, the son of Trevor Ariza.

He led the Chancellors again in the 2025 CIF Division II State Championships, reaching the championship game but failing to win it all.

Despite his championship woes, Arenas was named a McDonald's All-American and played in the big game in New York City last April 1, helping lead the West Team to a win over the East.

Josiah Johnson provides an update on Alijah Arenas' condition

With Gilbert Arenas out for family reasons, Josiah Johnson hosted the "Gil's Arena" podcast on Monday and provided an update on Alijah Arenas' condition.

“As many of you know, this past Thursday, Gil’s son Alijah was involved in a single-car accident early in the morning," Johnson said. "He was coming back from the gym getting ready to go back put some more work in the gym, lost control of the car, suffered an accident. He was placed in an induced coma as a precautionary measure due to smoke inhalation.

“Happy to announce that Alijah doing much better. Just got off the phone with Gil about five minutes ago. Alijah doing better. Walking, talking, progressing very well should be released from the hospital very soon. No major injuries as a result of the car accident.”

Following the accident, there were concerns that he would not make it because he was placed into a coma. However, this update gives hope that Alijah may be able to play ball for USC soon.

