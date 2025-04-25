Matt Barnes' sons Isaiah and Carter Barnes show support for USC commit cousin Alijah Arenas following horrific Cybertruck crash

The US basketball community is still in shock after five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas was caught up in a Cybertruck accident on Thursday. It has been a tough time, especially for the community in SoCal. These include Alijah's cousins, Isaiah and Carter Barnes, the sons of former LA Lakers star Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan, the sister of Alijah's mom, Laura Govan.

The Barnes brothers took to social media to express their support for their cousin, who was placed in an induced coma following the horrific crash. Even though they played on different teams last season, Isiah and Carter were still close to their cousin and posted that they have his back as Arenas fights for his life.

"We got you... @alijah0arenas," the cousins said.

Isaiah and Carter Barnes show love for Alijah Arenas after horrific cybertruck crash (Source: IG/ thecarterboys)

The LA Police Department reported that officers responded to a report regarding "a single-vehicle collision in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley" before 4:55 AM Pacific Time. Meanwhile, the LA Fire Department revealed that the crashed vehicle was a Tesla Cybertruck and that it crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant, and that there was fire following the crash.

The LAFD did not specifically identify the driver of the crash, but revealed that it was an 18-year-old. Meanwhile, the LAPD reported that Alijah Arenas was now in a stable condition following reports that he had been medically induced into a comatose state.

ESPN has reported that he did not suffer any broken bones, with USC coach Eric Musselman sending him and his family thoughts and prayers.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident. Please keep him, his teammates and friends, and the entire Arenas family in your prayers," the USC coach said.

Laura Govan asks fans for their prayers for son Alijah Arenas

Shortly after Alijah Arenas' horrific Thursday morning crash, his mom, Laura Govan, the aunt of the Barnes brothers, also took to social media to ask for prayers from the public as Alijah was reportedly placed into a medically induced coma.

Govan was supposed to be coaching her younger daughter, Hamiley Arenas, as part of Why Not Premier.

Meanwhile, Alijah's dad, Gilbert, cancelled Thursday's episode of his podcast.

