WATCH: Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan passionately coaches daughter Hamiley Arenas from the sidelines

Gilbert Arenas' youngest daughter, Hamiley, plays AAU ball with Russel Westbrook's AAU squad, Why Not Premier. Her coach is her mother, Laura Govan, who was a basketball standout in high school and also had some coaching experience.

On Thursday, on her Instagram stories, Govan shared a video of herself coaching her daughter's AAU squad, which includes Hamiley Arenas and elite high school freshman Tatiana Griffin, who plays for the Southern California powerhouse Ontario Christian.

Laura Govan coaching Hamiley Arenas' AAU team, Why Not Elite (source: IG/ lauramgovan)

"We Ball Out Over Here ... @whynotpremier @hamileyarenas0," Laura Govan wrote in the caption.

Why Not Premier's Instagram page originally posted the video, including highlights for the 16U and 15U teams.

While she is more known for being a reality show star and the ex-partner of Gilbert Arenas, as well as her very public feuds with him over child support, Laura Govan was a basketball star in high school, playing for Oakland High School. As a high school star, she led California in scoring for girls' basketball, which led her to get a basketball scholarship at New Mexico State, where she played two seasons.

Govan trained Hamiley Arenas from a young age. Her dad, three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert, also trained her. Hamiley now plays for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) and led her team in scoring, rebounds, steals, and blocks during her freshman season with the Knights.

Hamiley carried her team despite a 12-16 record, averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game. This led to her getting named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America list this season.

Hamiley Arenas crossed 500-point milestone as a freshman

While she had been largely overshadowed by her elder brother, five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas, during her freshman season, Hamiley Arenas has shown she is also a formidable hooper. The freshman guard has already done something many players would never reach until later in their high school careers, and that is to reach the 500-point threshold.

Like her elder brother and father, Hamiley is a prolific scorer. She had 26 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in her debut game in November before scoring 40 points on her birthday on Dec. 7. She also tallied 12 double-doubles in 23 games for the Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) Knights.

