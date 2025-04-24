WATCH: Alijah Arenas’ mom Laura Govan gets glammed up & shows off her “Pink Panther” look

Former reality show star Laura Govan may be an AAU coach nowadays, but she is still spreading some glamor all over social media off the court. The mom of Izela, Hamiley, Aloni and Alijah Arenas posted a video of herself wearing all pink on Instagram:

"Pink Panther," wrote Laura Govan on her caption

Laura Govan glams it up in an all-pink outfit on social media (Image via Instagram/@lauramgovan)

Govan, who is now coaching her youngest daughter, Hamiley's U15 AAU squad, Why Not Premier, for the Nike EYBL circuit, often shares her stylish looks on social media. She also often shows up in various fashion events, not just sporting or entertainment-related ones.

Aside from her posts on social media, her Instagram is filled with posts of her kids in action, showing how proud she is of their achievements.

All of them are considered rising stars in basketball, with the eldest daughter, Izela, playing as a freshman at Louisville. Meanwhile, her second child, Alijah Arenas, is a five-star USC commit who wrapped up his high school career at Chatsworth.

As for her youngest, Aloni is a middle school basketball star who is tearing it up on the AAU scene. Her youngest, Hamiley, is a rising freshman star who has started playing for Russell Westbrook's Why Not Premier AAU team, with Laura Govan being her coach over there.

Laura Govan says basketball is her 'first love' in an Instagram post about her coaching AAU basketball

Even while coaching her daughter's U15 AAU squad, Laura Govan has been making a style statement with full makeup, even if wearing her Why Not Premier coaching attire or a tracksuit.

In a post that included a selfie and her in a huddle with players, Govan admitted that basketball is her first love and how happy she is at being a coach again and coaching her youngest daughter, Hamiley.

"Although A MOM FIRST - Head Coach 15U My First LoVe & Passion #Coaching #Playing Ball … BasketBall Has Been My First LoVe it’d How I Ran My Household It Gave Me My Life My Experience My First Joy n My First Heart Break…"

"Now Having Trained My Kids N Coaching Them Is My Happy Place … @hamileyarenas0 @whynotpremier ❤️🏀❤️ I’ve Coached & Played At Ever Level … To share It With My Babies NOW is Something SPECIAL ❤️," said Govan.

Govan was a standout basketball star when she was still playing for Oakland High School in California, leading the state in points. She then played for New Mexico State in college.

